They stand there gazing with cameras in their hands. They hold the hand of a child and look. They mill together in whispering tones and stare. They hug someone next to them.
What are they saying? What are they thinking? What are they remembering?
As my fellow citizens mourn the loss of a notable presence in our town, the beautiful Administration Building of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, think a fundamental question of theirs as well as so many others, “What do these bricks mean”
* * *
And he said to the sons of Israel, “When your children ask their fathers in time to come, saying, ‘What are these stones?’ then you shall inform your children, saying, ‘Israel crossed this Jordan on dry ground.’ For the Lord your God dried up the waters of the Jordan before you until you had crossed, just as the Lord your God had done to the Red Sea, which He dried up before us until we had crossed; so that all the peoples of the earth may know that the hand of the Lord is mighty, so that you may fear the Lord your God forever.”
* * *
Many came here to this century-old school seeking refuge from a different and difficult world that did not include them.
What mean these stones?
Many crossed unknown and unfamiliar waters to get here seeking a new land, a place that promised education and a new life.
What mean these stones?
Many did not make it. But many, many more did learning that their gifts and graces could be used and developed in ways that no one could see.
What mean these stones?
Relationships between students and students, students and faculty, faculty and faculty were birthed and many continue.
What mean these stones?
A small rural community in the hills of West Virginia became a home for many and a small West Virginia town learned that hospitality takes many forms.
What mean these stones?
Many wonder what is next, what is to come? Will there be other stones upon which to build memories?
So what mean these stones?
Lord God, Healer of all, Builder of all, and Restorer of all, as we grieve this day for the loss of many stones in our lives, especially this beloved icon of this town, by fire. We give you thanks for the many memories that continue to be living stones. Comfort us in our loss. Comfort us in our memories. Comfort us as we share with You and others the meaning of these stones.
Amen. o
