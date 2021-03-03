A few weeks ago, our son asked if I could help him rearrange the furniture in his bedroom. I was happy to oblige.
To move his bookshelf, I suggested we 1st remove all the books. In doing so, we made keep and get-rid-of piles.
I was prepared to say good-bye to “Dog Man” and “Captain Underpants.” However, when our son put “Fly Guy” and “Walter the Farting Dog” in the give-away pile, I objected.
He tactfully pointed out that he’s now a high schooler, and we were attempting to clean out his now high schooler bedroom. I less tactfully pointed out that those books took a reluctant reader and paved the way for all the others on his shelf.
I even pulled out the big guns, “Think about what your 1st-grade teacher would think if she knew you were getting rid of ‘Fly Guy.’ She’d be heartbroken. Not to mention what your babysitter would say if you discarded Walter. That farting dog made you love reading.”
OK, maybe at that moment, I was thinking more of what I was feeling about our boy growing up than the possible reactions of those 2 very influential ladies of his early years.
We compromised. The books are no longer on display in his room but tucked snugly away in my cedar chest for safekeeping.
A Groucho Marx quote reminds us, “Outside of a dog, a book is man’s best friend. Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.”
There was just no way I could let those former best friends go to a new home. In addition, our youngest daughter made room on her bookshelf for “Captain Underpants” and “Dog Man.” Apparently, they weren’t quite ready to leave us either.
This week, in conjunction with Dr. Seuss’s birthday, many schools in the United States will observe Read Across America Day. The National Education Association launched this initiative in 1997 to encourage children to spend more time reading books and develop excitement about reading.
I’m fairly certain, this year, our son will be reading a complex and dark novel in his 9th-grade English class. However, I will always fondly remember the cute beginning chapter books about a pet fly getting into mischief.
At the time, it was pretty “Buzz” worthy that our 1st-grader was finally excited to decipher the words written on a page.
Dr. Seuss once advised, “Fill your house with stacks of books, in all the crannies and all the nooks.” As I look around our home, I can confidently say the Savages have taken that advice.
Percy Jackson is still in our oldest daughter’s closet. The Wimpy Kid didn’t get kicked out of the high school boy’s room. Harry Potter is often on the floor beside our youngest daughter’s bed. Scout Finch and Bilbo Baggins live in nightstands on opposite sides of my husband’s and my room.
And now, after rearranging a few things, Fly Guy and Walter the Farting Dog will rest comfortably for a while in my cedar chest.
