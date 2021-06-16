Last week, when the temperatures were in the 90s, the cicadas really kicked it up a few notches. There was loud singing and flying around, landing on everything and everybody. Hopefully, they are on the downside and will soon disappear.
Randy and Wanda Koontz, Gig and Gale Smith attended the 50th wedding anniversary of Gary and Dorothy Garland of Short Gap. It was held at Turkey Flight Event Center (old Mason’s barn) at Nave’s Crossroads. Several other family and friends attended the happy occasion.
On June 3, Wanda Koontz was among the girls traveling to Hancock, Md., for a get-together of the class of 1968 of Oldtown Md. They had dinner at Buddy Lou’s Restaurant.
Saturday the 12th, Wanda, Amanda and Rylee Koontz attended the graduation party of Arianna Hedrick in Cumberland, Md. o
