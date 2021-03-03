“Nothing can hurt. I have taught you in the way of Wisdom; I have led you in right paths. When you walk, your steps will not be hindered, and when you run, you will not stumble.” Proverbs 4:11-12
Happy birthday wishes to Kirsten Hiett, March 1; Lovella Thomas turns 95 years young on March 4; Hope Heavner, March 5; Becky Crouse, Vivian Susie Sirk and Colton Pyles, March 7; Meggin Eaton, March 12; Kyle Snyder, March 13; Brittany Miller, March 15; George Hurt and Mike Martin Sr., March 17.
Happy anniversary to Benjamin and Jessica Impererio on March 17.
Schools are back in session for 4 days in person with Fridays being virtual learning. Hampshire High track season is underway with conditioning now, with meets starting on March 15.
Capon Chapel congregation was finally able to have services Sunday, Feb. 28. Attendance was great and lots of people who were not able to attend because of weather were able to be there. So good to be back in church.
Enough snow for the winter; now we are seeing our Easter flowers starting to bud through.
Please continue prayers for Roger Montgomery Jr., Dora Martin, Betty Jo Bohrer, Rick Haines, Mike and Terrie Santymire, Jim Simpson, Christy Fout, Betty Galligher, Keith Lambert Sr., Scott Bohrer, Wallace Hart, Jeff and Tammy Veach, Don Perry and myself.
Any news call or email me at bundy1@frontier.com
