100 Years Ago — May 25, 1921
Mr. and Mrs. R.W. Hill went to Ada, Ohio, last week to witness the graduation of her son, Bernard, in pharmacy at the Northern University there. On their way home they stopped off in Parkersburg, where Bernard took the state examination and attended the meeting of the pharmaceutical association.
A terrible hailstorm visited the section northeast and east of Hampshire County.
The work of laying the concrete blocks which were made on the premises for Corbett’s new drug store building was begun yesterday.
The county court yesterday accepted the new steam roller from the manufacturers, it having proved satisfactory in all tests. Its cost was $4,970.
Arthur T. Wilhide, better known as “Fess,” died at the home of David Heavener here Monday from hardening of the liver. He came to Romney from Keyser 20 years ago.
50 Years Ago — May 26, 1971
SHANKS — On Saturday afternoon there were three women digging holes with pickaxes and shovels at Shanks Roadside Park. They were reported to the game warden as destroying public property. When he arrived and learned the reason he was quite pleased. You see they were members of the Ebenezer Homemaker’s Club on the committee for planting flowers to enhance the beauty of the picnic area.
Yes, they had special permission from the Road Commission.
Mr. Glen Miller, of Front Royal, Va., visited his parents, Mr. and Mrs. O.G. Miller, last week for several days and hunted on Capon Mountain.
40 Years Ago — May 20, 1981
The late Sloan Staggs, one of Vandalia Gathering Festival’s founders, will be honored at this year’s event May 22-24 at The Cultural Center, Charleston.
Mrs. Sharon Luzander, who has been spending some time here with her father, Earl Staub, leaves for Florida tomorrow to visit her husband, who is stationed there.
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Miller flew to San Jose, Calif., for a 10-day visit with Mrs. Miller’s father, Robert Roll, and family.
30 Years Ago — May 22, 1991
Mrs. Kathryn Pheshock of Annapolis, Md., spent the weekend with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dailey Davis.
Kathryn, Rhonda Keiter and Carolyn Combs attended the alumni banquet.
Michelle Landis and Forrest Alderman have been chosen as Hampshire High’s Rotary Students for the Month of May.
The library is pleased to announce a new addition to the reference section of the library. A computer complete with at CD-ROM drive is available for public use. This new reference tool was purchased for the library by private donations and the annual donation from the Home Demonstration clubs of Hampshire County.
20 Years Ago — May 23, 2001
Warren Turner and daughter, Beverly Cottrell and two daughters, Smithfield, Va.; Todd Turner, Buena Vista, Va.; and Mr. and Mrs. James Ware, Seaford, Va., were recent visitors of Glenna Bowen.
A little archaeological manna fell from the sky last week during the final days of the Fort Edwards dig. Last Wednesday morning, the ninth day of the dig, a sense of near disappointment seemed to hover over the ground at the French and Indian War-era site in Capon Bridge.
Kurt Rademaker, one of the two archaeologists on the team, was working in one of the long, narrow trenches being carved out when he saw a linear stain or discoloration in the soil running across the trench. A day later the team was down on their knees and the linear stain had revealed itself to be a fullblown archaeological feature — a fort bastion (protruding section of a fort wall). Also, a clay pipe stem was found in the location of the bastion configuration
.
10 Years Ago — May 25, 2011
ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Commission-appointed Marcellus advisory committee hopes to meet with a representative from the Houston, Texas-based company that is operating two shale gas-drilling operations in the county.
County official Charles Baker, who serves on the advisory committee, provided an update to county commissioners Tuesday during a regular meeting at the courthouse in Romney.
Local Facebook users are reporting an apparent scam in which their identities are being stolen and bogus chat messages are being sent to friends.
Romney resident Alta Morris said she is one who had her identity stolen.
Sydney Bitten and Evelyn Reel went to Morgantown recently to attend a bridal shower for Andra Triplett, daughter of Linette Ludwick Triplett.
The Capon Bridge High School Alumni Banquet was held May 22 at the Capon Bridge Fire Hall. A delicious meal was prepared by the auxiliary ladies and enjoyed by all the former classmates. I believe the attendance was about 136.
