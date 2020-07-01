“Far away, too many leaders let them get their way
Close their eyes, let it all out into the bay
Say, we’ll clean it up another day
Look out any window, look out any open door
Look out any window, and see what’s going on, yeah, around you”
— Bruce Hornsby and the Range, “Look Out Any Window”
What is the most important organ involving the ability to see?
Nope, it’s the brain. Without the nerve connections from the back of eyes (the retina) to the back of the brain, (the occipital lobes), sight is not possible.
Through these connections, the brain receives the neural impulses from the receptors in the retina and consequently we have sight perception.
Now, lots of things can go haywire between light hitting the eye and the brain telling us what we’re seeing. A clouded cornea, a lens cataract, a bleed from the retina into the eyeball are things that can alter our light perception.
The most severe insult is a stroke that cuts off blood supply to the nerve tracts leading to the sight center in the brain. When the stroke is on the right side, light coming in from the left side is not “seen” and as a consequence only the right side of the field of vision can be seen.
So, the expression, “the mind’s eye” is an appropriate one.
With regard to the mind and vision, I recently read some articles in the Phi Kappa Phi Forum, a magazine is that is published quarterly. The issue is entitled “ A Blind Eye” and the articles discuss the concepts of “blind spots” and “turning a blind eye” to certain situations. Some of the articles discussed people with sight impairments and others the inappropriate use of blindness as a metaphor .
In one article, Georgina Kleege, a professor of English at Berkeley University and a blind person, discussed the expression “to turn a blind eye.” The expression has a connotation of “indifference, ignorance and in many contexts, deliberate ignorance-a deliberate resistance to consider factors that might rouse the complications of compassion.”
She cites not only this unfortunate use of sight impairment to connote ignorance, but also how other idioms perpetuate the stereotype. For example, the expression, “I see what you mean” is said, even in the context of someone talking on the telephone, when what is really meant is that they understand what is being explained.
Her solution to this problem is to use precise language that conveys the real meaning. At the end of the article, she states, “If you want to talk about foolishness, indifference, or prejudice, why not use those words? Leave my blind eyes out of it.”
In another article, author Kathleen Dean Moore discusses types of the metaphorical blindness as ignorance. One form is that of “Invincible Ignorance” a deliberate refusal to consider facts or other evidence that might change your mind.
An example given is that of a fossil-fuel executive; “We see no solid evidence that fossil fuels cause global warming.”
Another is the “Ordinary Invisibility of the Familiar.” A fish would be the last thing to ask about water. It has no other milieu in its experience so it knows no other state, that is, a fish wouldn’t know what “wet” is. Likewise, people who have grown up in privileged surroundings can organize their lives to insulate themselves from the suffering of others.
Ms. Moore asks, “At what point does carefully cultivated ignorance become not an excuse for inaction, but a wrong in itself?” There is “Ideologically Invincible Ignorance,” where individuals “cherry pick facts, seeing only evidence that confirms what (one) already believes and rejecting evidence for what (one has) already decided is false.”
Finally there is “Imposed Ignorance”- that ignorance created in others, by others for their own profit. One example is the corporate deceit about the harms from tobacco and opioid usage. Another example involves oil company executives, knowing the role of fossil fuels in climate change and writing that “victory will be assured when the average person is uncertain about the climate science.”
This is relevant in a column about health. Climate change and health insurance and care access impact everyone’s health. Elected officials need to avoid Invincible Ignorance and Imposed Ignorance when making decisions on these important issues.
These forms of “blindness” have already affected how our current pandemic has evolved. Climate change deniers and anti-vaxxers need to review reliable, fact-based information on these topics.
Opinions expressed in this column, other than those of the above cited authors, are solely those of the writer.
