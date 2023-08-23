Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

After reading “Lessons in Chemistry,” I recommended it to our oldest daughter. When I handed her the book with a glowing endorsement, she basically said, “Thanks, but no thanks.”

I protested, explaining she’d love the story about a strong, intelligent woman navigating her career in a man’s world. Plus, I added, the book is full of humor. It seemed like a perfect fit. Yet, our strong, intelligent daughter was adamant she wouldn’t like it because she didn’t like the book’s cover.

