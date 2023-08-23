After reading “Lessons in Chemistry,” I recommended it to our oldest daughter. When I handed her the book with a glowing endorsement, she basically said, “Thanks, but no thanks.”
I protested, explaining she’d love the story about a strong, intelligent woman navigating her career in a man’s world. Plus, I added, the book is full of humor. It seemed like a perfect fit. Yet, our strong, intelligent daughter was adamant she wouldn’t like it because she didn’t like the book’s cover.
Apparently, bright pink is perfectly acceptable for her favorite summertime movie, but not for the outside of a book with similar themes. I was flabbergasted, asking, “You’re not going to read it because you don’t like the looks of the cover?” I argued she could easily remove the offensive cover because the book was a hardback.
That prompted my husband to dadsplain how when he was young, he had to make book covers out of paper shopping bags. As he described in detail how we had to cover our textbooks to protect their longevity, I knew I’d lost the battle.
The conversation moved from homemade book covers to newspaper wrapping paper to recalling favorite comic strips in the Sunday “funny papers.” By the time this trip down Memory Lane wrapped up, our girl was long out of earshot. The recommended book remained where I had placed it.
A few days later, I was still complaining about our otherwise open-minded, accepting daughter literally judging a book by its cover. That’s when our youngest daughter came to her big sister’s defense. If there is one thing I’ve learned in this Savage Life, it’s that much of the wisdom espoused in our home comes from the younger generation of Savages.
Our 13-year-old said, “We all judge books by their covers.”
I began to disagree, but she rationalized, “When you go to Books-a-Million, how do you choose which books to pick up and look at?”
OK, when I see a “Reese’s Book Club,” “Read with Jenna,” or “Netflix” symbol on a book’s cover, I am more apt to pick it up. She continued, “How do you choose which of those books you buy?” I decide on my purchases by reading the synopsis and reviews on the back cover.
Once again, I was schooled by a middle schooler.
It seems that our oldest daughter isn’t the only one who judges books by their covers. I’m equally guilty. When I apologized, our coed pointed out that instead of “Lessons in Chemistry,” which was one of my undergraduate majors, I realized a “Lesson in Marketing,” which is hers.
A few weeks after this realization, we visited an eclectic gift shop during a Savage family day trip. On a shelf in the store were books neatly wrapped in brown shopping bag paper. They were tied with twine and sealed with wax. “Blind Date with a Book” was stamped on the wrapping. There was only a brief, objective list of words on the paper to give the potential reader a glimpse into the book’s content. For example, “Lessons in Chemistry” might have “historical fiction, humorous, feminist themes” written on the wrapping.
I was impressed by this idea. I thought it would make a fun gift exchange party, so I suggested it to our oldest daughter. Each person could bring their favorite book wrapped in brown paper. I’m sure her dad would happily demonstrate how to make the brown bag book covers of old. With no cover art, review, or recommendation from a famous person visible to influence their choice, each friend could pick a book based solely on its substance. Decisions could be made not by the book’s outside appearance but by its inside content. After all, sometimes, if you look past the outside, you might find you have chemistry with what’s inside.
Our youngest daughter was right. It’s important to acknowledge we all do it. Then, it’s even more important to learn how to move beyond our unconscious tendency of judging a book by its cover.
