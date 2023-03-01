Donnie Gladden was laid to rest last Thursday in the Quaker Cemetery near his childhood home. Friends, neighbors and others whose lives he touched came to Giffin Funeral Home to pay their respects and say goodbye. Sympathy is extended to his family and friends, who are many. He leaves a huge hole in the community and in our hearts.
Pastor Teresa Adams held a moving Ash Wednesday Service at Central United Methodist Church on Ash Wednesday. A sharing of homemade soup and bread preceded the service. The service was well attended by folks from the surrounding community and members.
North River Mills is being considered for the 2023 “Holidays in Hampshire” ornament, and I hope you have placed your vote. Just click cometohampshire.com and go to the bottom of the page, and vote.
Pastor Teresa Adams is holding a mid-week Lenten service every week at Capon Bridge Methodist Church at 7 p.m. The dates are March 8, 15, 22 and 29. Plan to attend at least one of these inspiring services.
The Capon Bridge Methodist Women of Faith will hold a World Day of Prayer Service on Friday, March 3, at Capon Bridge Methodist Church, at 7 p.m.
Early harbingers of spring are becoming visible. I have volunteer pansies blooming outside my doorstep, and my sister, Carol, has sighted a Robin and heard the song of the red-winged blackbird. I am listening to the peepers in concert but haven’t heard them. The weatherman on Channel 4 says the cherry tree blossoms are two weeks ahead of schedule.
March will be arriving soon, and I am hoping to spot a leprechaun this year on St. Patrick’s Day. Those little men in green suits are very tricky and have managed to avoid me every year.
