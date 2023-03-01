Brenda Hiett

Donnie Gladden was laid to rest last Thursday in the Quaker Cemetery near his childhood home. Friends, neighbors and others whose lives he touched came to Giffin Funeral Home to pay their respects and say goodbye. Sympathy is extended to his family and friends, who are many. He leaves a huge hole in the community and in our hearts.

Pastor Teresa Adams held a moving Ash Wednesday Service at Central United Methodist Church on Ash Wednesday. A sharing of homemade soup and bread preceded the service. The service was well attended by folks from the surrounding community and members.

