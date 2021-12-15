Our thought for the week: Grandma’s Butter Molds (Grace E. Easley)
Grandma had a cupboard
Whose doors were window screen
With shelves on which her butter molds
Could easily be seen.
She had about a dozen
All carved with fruit and flowers,
And no one’s butter anywhere
Was prettier than ours!
The old back porch was always
Her favorite place to churn
And I felt so very grown-up
When she let me take a turn.
Scooping mounds of golden butter
Into her largest bowl,
She then took a wooden spoon
And filled each precious mold.
Packed in the trunk of yesterday
And wrapped in memory’s folds
In my grandma’s butter molds.
Love’s etchings lie unfaded
In my grandma’s butter molds
As most of you know or have found out, I love genealogy and am very much into it. I found this very old poem and as we prepare for Christmas, we think of folks that have gone on. This poem reminds me of when I went to Grandma Wilson’s house as a young girl, and she had a cupboard in the kitchen. I am sure she had butter molds, but I was more interested in her good, delicious homemade bread and butter pickles. I would say before dinner, “Grandma, can I open a can of the pickles?” and she would say yes. Well, not many left when I got done, and Mom Ruckman always made homemade butter, so she had lots of butter molds. Blessed so much growing up and being married. “Good and wonderful life, and many memories.”
Today we had our Christmas dinner at the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren after worship. Lots of good food and fellowship. As we prepare for Christmas in our homes, let’s remember everyone that is sick and lots of sorrow, but we have so much to be thankful for. We are free to worship and so many other things. Our students are in school and the big, yellow buses are running. We are blessed.
We’d like to thank the Hampshire Review for printing our news this year, and we wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. One more time to write this year. Stay well and warm. God bless.
