Thought: Song by folks back in 1948-1949. Many years ago, do you remember?
The Raccoon had a ringy tail
The Possum’s tail is bare
The Rabbit has no tail at all
Just a little bunch of hair
The book was written in 1957.
The Annual Homecoming at the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren was well attended on Aug. 20. The church is over 150 years old. Many changes have happened over the years, and many memories of folks gone on. So thankful we can worship on Sunday morning.
The Annual Family Reunion of Philip and Malinda Combs was held at Janet Shingleton’s home in Augusta on Aug. 27. There was lots of good food, wonderful fellowship, and memories were shared by all attending. Folks, it is always the fourth Sunday of August. Mark your calendar.
Happy Belated Wedding Anniversary to Aaron and Rebecca Crites on Aug. 24.
Happy Belated Birthday to Meredith Charlton on Aug. 22. Happy Birthday wishes to J.J. Charlton on Sept. 3, Joseph Charlton on Sept. 11 and Rebecca Crites on Sept. 20. Happy Birthday wishes to anyone else celebrating a birthday this month.
School is in, and summer vacation is over. Watch for those yellow buses starting and stopping on their way to school, taking our precious ones to learn every day. Watch for the red stop signs.
We have lost a good lady from our congregation, Alma E. Pingley. A large crowd attended the funeral on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. She was Nancy Kline’s Mom. Her body was placed in Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, Va. I had never been to that cemetery. It is a very large one that expands over 50 acres. What a great cemetery. It was chartered in 1844. We will surely miss her. She was 90 years young.
Lyle and Brenda Daugherty, Ward, Holly, Marissa, Gracie Simmons, and Natalynn Daugherty recently were camping at Canaan Valley. The family got together and had Natalynn a surprise birthday party while camping there at Canaan. They also enjoyed having breakfast with Ivan, Tammy, and Cristal Dove on Sunday morning at the lodge.
Beautiful weather in Rio, but we do need some rain.
Until next time, stay happy, smile and attend church. God Bless All.
