PAW PAW — Mountaineer Community Health Center has been awarded more than a half million dollars from the American Rescue Plan.
Mountaineer Community Health Center plans to use the $511,044 to build a specialty center on its property on Winchester Street.
Possible services to be provided at the center include orthopedics, podiatry, dermatology, psychiatry, cardiac, dental, ob-gyn, physical therapy, x-ray and radiology.
At this time, residents in Mountaineer Community Health Center’s service area must travel as far as Martinsburg, Cumberland or Winchester in order to access these services.
These services will be a very welcome addition to the area, said Mountaineer Community Health Center Executive Director Ciro Grassi.
The new specialty center is anticipated to be in operation by mid-2023.
In 2020, Mountaineer Community Health Center took advantage of funding through the CARES Act to purchase a handicapped-accessible van to transport patients for medical visits.
Mountaineer Community Health Center offers sliding fee scale discounts based on the patient’s household income. These discounts are available whether the patient has insurance or not. More information can be found at www.mountaineerhealth.org.
MCHC has been recognized 2 years in a row as a Health Center Quality Leader by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.
Mountaineer Community Health Center was started in 1996 by a group of citizens concerned about access to quality healthcare in the Paw Paw area. The current facility was built in 2004. Today it offers primary and behavioral health care to people from West Virginia, Maryland, and Virginia, provided by staff who live in and know the community.
In all, last week, the Department of Health and Human Services awarded nearly $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funding to nearly 1,300 health centers across the U.S. to support major health care construction and renovation projects. o
