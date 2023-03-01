nurse

Nursing Program Cohort 22-23

MOOREFIELD – Announced back in May 2022, Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College was awarded $278,500 through Gov. Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion program. This award expanded educational capabilities by bringing in new simulation equipment to give nursing students an even broader scope of skills and practice for this field of study.

Eastern has also hired Ciara Crites, 10-month clinical nursing faculty, who will work with the Nursing personnel on the new simulation equipment recently acquired. Crites will supervise the provision of quality nursing care and clinical simulations. She will also evaluate student performance in the clinical environment, including the skills lab and simulation lab. She is an Eastern alumnus of the Nursing program, has been in the medical field since 2015, and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Western Governors University in May 2020.

