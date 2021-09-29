It’s common knowledge as well as common sense that people get old and eventually they pass away. They ride off into the sunset; they die.
The alternative I’ve seen at this point would be for them to get really old and feeble and lose the quality of life they had enjoyed through the years.
I use the terms “they” and “them” as if I’m in a different category. As if I may live forever and remain in good health and in good favor with God and my surroundings, but it doesn’t happen that way.
In fact, I’ve already begun to feel the aches and pains that come with the aging process. I have told the Lord that I don’t mind dying and going to heaven, I just didn’t know it was going to be one piece at a time.
But a lot of folks don’t like talking about death and dying. It’s morbid and depressing.
No, it’s reality.
If we think about it, there are a few viable reasons why old people die – one being that the aging process allows for the body to break down, the muscles to get weak, the eyesight to dim and the joints tend to fight back at every effort we make to keep them useful.
Eventually we tend to lose the quality of life we had enjoyed for so long and we get tired and feeble to the point that we are ready to lay down this worn-out life for the next one that is to come.
Then there is a 2nd reason for why we get old and die. It’s a cycle. Generations come and generations go. According to Wikipedia, a generation can be described as, “the average period, generally considered to be about 20 to 30 years, during which children are born and grow up, become adults and begin to have children.”
As generations come, we little by little begin to hand over the reins and the responsibilities of determining the direction of our country, our cities and our schools to those who come after us. They determine what is acceptable and what isn’t, what our culture will be like, whether the beautiful landscapes and country sides will remain intact or be replaced by cities and factories and such.
Inevitably the patriarchs have been replaced with young free thinkers in suits and ties or, jeans and tie-dyes with titles such as hippies, “Baby Boomers” or “Generation X,” or “Generation Y or Z” or whatever, and “Millennials.” And ultimately we older folks don’t seem to care a lot for the way things are going.
We tend to look on many decisions made by the generations which have followed us and we make statements to the effect that “we don’t recognize this country we’re living in anymore.” The comfortable nest we have built for ourselves to enjoy in our final days, however long they may be, has the fluff pulled out of them and nothing seems to feel secure any longer.
And as the apostle Paul said, we have here no continuing city, but we seek one that is to come. More and more Christians in particular develop a tendency to get homesick for that one and a willingness to leave behind this old world and any control we may have ever had at some point and time during the course of our history.
And with glad anticipation we await our time to leave the reins in the hands of those who will take it wherever they will – good or bad. Thus, we pray for our children and grandchildren and wonder what they may have to face in their future, trying to leave them with the assurance that ultimately, God is still His own and He will never leave them nor forsake them.
