Growing up in a suburban setting, we didn’t always know why hummingbirds were such a phenomenon. We missed out on the anticipation of counting the days ‘till May 1 when their arrival was expected.
These days, those of us enamored with their brilliant colors and creative spirit, begin the preparation weeks ahead of time. Lively discussion between neighbors and friends include factors like current weather conditions and new trends in hummingbird feeders. Those so inclined track their migratory route on the Internet. Predictions are made regarding their exact arrival date as the feeders are retrieved and properly cleaned. With the precision of a fine Swiss watch, they locate our feeders on the front porch. That first sighting ignites pure joy that seems to follow them. In our neighborhood, it’s the ruby-throated variety that graces us with their presence.
What an honor to be able to nurture them until they venture south as the warmer nights become fewer and fewer. Who knew they were so loved and cherished here in the hills of WV? Another gift of Mother Nature right in our own backyards.
Where are we in the recovery process:
On May 30, Governor Jim Justice will authorize the reopening of bowling alleys, pool halls, roller rinks and other indoor amusement venues. On June 5, he has recommended casinos begin operation. For a complete listing of what is now authorized to reopen, consult The Governor’s website at www.governor.wv.gov. It is a good idea to call ahead when venturing out to ensure your destination is open and what restrictions are in place. Of course, social distancing recommendations remain in effect. Below is a sample of what’s open and closed in the Capon Bridge area.
River House is currently closed. Online events can be located on their Facebook page or webpage. Contact them for specific times and dates.
A Little River Portrait Studio is currently accepting clients for primarily outdoor shoots and senior photos. Contact Monica Wilson at 304-506-7234, on her FB page, or website at www.monicawilsonphotography.com.
The Cat and the Fiddle will be opening for business on June 1. Online classes will continue as well as in-person classes with new operational procedures in place. Contact their website for additional information at www.thecatandthefiddlewv.com.
Anthony’s Pizza – Open for carry-out only. Dining room closed.
Jill’s Barber Shop – Open for haircuts, no beard trimming at this time.
Family Dollar – Open for business.
Dollar General – Open for business.
Capon Valley Market and Liberty Gas Station – Open for business.
El Puente – Take-out only.
Greg’s Restaurant – Take-out only.
Some businesses are conducting meetings and virtual concerts via the online Zoom app. Below is a listing of some of these events. Check with your organization for additional information.
Wednesday, May 27 from 9-10 p.m.: Jack Dunlap Live stream CD release show, https://www.facebook.com/events/3059115200825053/.
Wednesday May 27: Town Meeting with Stephen Smith, Candidate for Governor, https://www.facebook.com/events/381035799466629/. This is an online Zoom meeting. If you indicate you are coming on the Facebook page, Steve Bailes will send login information.
Capon Bridge United Methodist Charge (https://www.facebook.com/groups/263413240327/) worships with a Facebook live service each Saturday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday using the Zoom app. If you would like to join the ZOOM service, you could contact the Pastor Alanna at 304-856-3805 or Imcguinn@frontiernet.net in addition to their FB page.
The National Park Service and many museums are offering excellent free presentations at this time. Additional information can be obtained via their websites or FB pages.
The Capon Bridge Bobcats are using this time to dig through old photos. If you have any of these photos that you want to share, you could upload them to one of the group pages. Along these same lines, it might be a good time to document our local history. Just listening to some long time residents talk of their experiences in our community will help preserve that history for future generations as well as enhance our relationship with them.
In the Library: No new activities to report at the Capon Bridge Library. You can sign up for the newsletter on their website at www.caponbridge.lib.wv.us.
At The River House: The River House and Friends have partnered with the United Methodist Church and Friends to provide fresh baked bread (whenever supplies are available) and homemade soups to the Amazing Grace Food Bank. The Food Pantry is open on Tuesday afternoons from 4-5:30 p.m. All food and monetary donations are welcome. Monetary donations to cover the cost of the ingredients can be mailed to The River House at P.O Box 240, Capon Bridge, WV 26711. Additional information about upcoming River House events can be viewed on their website, www.theriverhousewv.org, their FB page, or by subscribing to their newsletter. The link for signing up is located on their website. In addition, merchandise can be purchased via the web including mugs, tee shirts, sweatshirts, hats and various other gift items. Donations also accepted through AmazonSmile or directly to The River House.
Special Days in June:
June 3 – National Egg Day. This versatile source of protein finds itself at the breakfast, lunch and dinner tables. Whether you like them scrambled, over easy, or hard boiled, why not include them in your menu on this day.
June 4 – Hug Your Cat Day. I could not pass up this celebration, especially since I have 3 cats myself. Each one has a different personality and adds the element of joy to my day on a daily basis. Check with your local animal shelter for those cats needing to be adopted.
June 7 – National Donut Day. A tasty treat that seems appropriate any time of the day. My favorite is chocolate glazed but hard to narrow it down to just one.
June 21 – Father’s Day. Let’s honor our dads on this day perhaps by telling family stories or pulling out some cherished family photos. Maybe a picnic at a local park would be a good idea. Don’t forget about social distance and face coverings.
June 27 – Helen Keller Day. We honor her memory by celebrating her important accomplishments, especially related to The West Virginia School of the Deaf and Blind. She exemplifies strength and courage that we can all learn from and apply to our everyday lives.
June 29– National Camera Day. Don’t forget to record those family outings on this day. The advent of the camera has allowed us to retain memories that might have otherwise been lost. You will be amazed at your talent in recording the family history when photos are added to the album.
As we migrate toward more normalcy, it is important to remember it is the collective spirit of Capon Bridge and surrounding towns that make our community what it is today. Let’s look toward the future with a positive attitude and love for one another as we continue to grow collectively.
