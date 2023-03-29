Children’s story hour is every Friday at 11 a.m. The themes this month are trains, shapes, gardens/springtime and sheep. Crafts and activities are also always provided to go along with the themes.
April 1 – 11 a.m., Easter egg hunt
April 3 – 10 a.m., Photo club; 11 a.m. art free-style
April 4 – 5:30 p.m., Lego night (roller coaster)
April 5 – 11 a.m., Creative Movement for Kids. The WV Birth-3 agency has gifted us with Creative Movement for Kids classes once a month for the next three months. Come prepare for lots of fun movement for kids ages one and older.
April 6 – 11 a.m., Knitters
April 8 – 11 a.m., STREAM. We will be reading Jack and the Beanstalk and doing a bean planting activity to take home. We will also be building a marble run racecourse and racing marbles.
April 11 – 5:30 p.m., Food of the Month cooking class with Amie Dawson, WVU Extension
April 12 – 4 p.m., board meeting
April 13 – 5:30 p.m., Snuggle and Read. We will be reading Easter books, coloring Easter egg pages and going on an Easter egg hunt in the library.
There are also several month-long programs, including:
Beanstack – We will have a “Hop into Reading” challenge for the kids ages 1-18 and “Spring into a Good Book” for adults, ages 18-100-plus. We will have a prize for the top winner in each category.
Makerspace – Garden markers with old spoons
Knitters – Meet every Thursday at 11 a.m.
Passive program – National Poetry Month, come and read to Nugget the bird
Escape room – “Something Fishy this Way Comes.” Sign up at the front desk or call 304-822-3185 to reserve a spot.
Scavenger hunt – We will have Easter egg pictures around the library for you to find. When you find all the eggs on your paper, you will receive a prize at the front desk.
