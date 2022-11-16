Sally Mullins

We have hit the time of year when severe weather is always a possibility and the time for procrastinating is over. So it is time to get out and take care of all those things I have been talking about all fall. Prepare for that final nagging of the season.

Be sure your gutters and roof are free of leaves and debris. You don’t want to be climbing around when the freezing temperatures start. And check for loose shingles or roof leaks. Cover your air conditioner units and make sure the seal is working. Cold air can easily come inside that way. 

