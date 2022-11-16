We have hit the time of year when severe weather is always a possibility and the time for procrastinating is over. So it is time to get out and take care of all those things I have been talking about all fall. Prepare for that final nagging of the season.
Be sure your gutters and roof are free of leaves and debris. You don’t want to be climbing around when the freezing temperatures start. And check for loose shingles or roof leaks. Cover your air conditioner units and make sure the seal is working. Cold air can easily come inside that way.
Make another check around your outbuildings and house foundation and close up any openings that rodents can use as winter homes. They are actively looking for warmer homes now.
All of your vegetable garden beds should be cleaned and all debris discarded or in the compost pile. Mulch your garden paths and beds with straw now so it can break down over the course of the season. Allow it to set in the beds throughout winter and in spring it will crumble into the soil.
Put up all your stakes for small trees and shrubs and be ready to wrap them when the time comes. Even some perennials need protected from heavy winds and snow. I have found tomato cages turned upside down over a small shrubby perennial is a lot of protection. Our clematis are all on a trellis and when cold weather arrives, they get protected also.
If you haven’t had a fire in the fireplace yet, be sure your chimney and flue are ready for winter. They need to be cleaned regularly.
If you use your grill year round, clean and get it ready for winter use, and if you don’t use it, clean and store it out of the weather if possible. Take in all your summer furniture or cover it. We have a glider on our porch and it is covered completely. Under it we have rugs and heated pads for our feline kids. It never takes them long to realize how warm it is under there.
Since our summer vacationing plants are indoors again, clean the windows so they can get the most benefit from the sun this winter.
Be sure your summer bulbs are in good shape and wintering in a dry, dark area. Any bulbs dry and in pots need the same thing.
Be sure your feeders are cleaned and filled and that the birds have fresh water available for them all winter. We have a heated birdbath that is really convenient. It is easy to remove and clean and we don’t have to worry about water freezing.
Keep your compost pile moist to aid in decaying. It’s going to freeze, but it will thaw and decay throughout the cold weather.
Mow your lawn one last time and then clean and get your lawnmower ready for storage. Remove the spark plug, make a note to replace it in the spring and have the blade sharpened if it needs it.
Unless you have a lot of trees and perennials to water, begin watering by hand. It’s time to empty and roll up your hoses, check that the water is turned off to those spigots and drain any in-ground sprinkler systems. Any water features in your yard need cleaned and turned off also.
There is still time to go to the Friends of the Library silent auction at our Romney library. Come make a bid on some early holiday gifts.
