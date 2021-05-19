We are in the midst of weather that changes from breakfast ‘til mid-afternoon.
I saw a post about folks using their heat in the morning and the air conditioning in the afternoon and realized I wasn’t alone in that area. And no matter the temperature, the wind has to make itself known. Rather fiercely at times, I might add.
But, I am not complaining. With the exception of a few, our plants are doing well. The ground has not warmed up appreciatively, but nothing appears to be suffering because of it.
Seeds are sprouting and new growth is everywhere. So life in the garden is good.
We have a nice witch hazel shrub (Hamamelis “Arnold Promise”) and it appears to be very healthy. He likes slightly acidic well draining soil, full sun and normal watering, all of which he has.
Nothing difficult, but he has never bloomed well. A few flowers here and there is a good year, but most years, including this one, he has none. Arnie is getting some fertilizer in late fall and hopefully he will dazzle us next year.
The rain and wind have taken a lot of petals from the tree peony “High Noon,” but it was full of gorgeous yellow flowers when it was blooming. Unfortunately it has weak stems and the large, heavy flowers don’t do well in a vase.
Her little sister, Pinkie, has beautiful pink flowers, but not as many or as large. Tree peonies are very easy to grow, with no special requirements and will provide many years of beauty. If you have a sunny spot that needs something attractive, tree peonies could be the answer.
We have many Iris that have had buds for 2 weeks and just don’t seem to want to grow or open. Some are simply drying up and dropping off. The peonies also have many buds and I think maybe the cold nights are holding them back.
That’s the only reason I can come up with and of course, there is nothing we can do to help them. The lilies of the valley (Convalleria majalis) have more blooms than ever this year. Add a few bachelor buttons (Centaurea cyanus) for color and you have a fragrant addition to your table.
I know I talked about this last week, but here is a little more detailed information about fertilizing your shrubs. If needed, Spirea, azaleas and rhododendrons can be fertilized after you prune them, but use an organic slow release fertilizer and do it now, never later in the summer.
And remember to never fertilize dry soil or the roots can burn. Our lilacs had very few flowers and they were way at the top of both shrubs and we got none for indoor vases.
Even though she started out gangbusters, the quince (Chaenomeles) was a disappointment in the end. She had very few flowers and they were spread out among the inner branches. The lilac, quince and mock orange will get fertilized early next spring when leaves begin to appear.
Although the cold nights may have played a part in fewer blooms this year, the fertilizer might give them a boost next year.
Our moonflowers (Ipomoea Alba) are coming up everywhere. They make a beautiful night blooming garden. They are simple to grow just about anywhere in full sun and need no special attention once they’re growing.
Since they are best enjoyed by the light of the moon, choose an area away from any streetlights and where they’re not shaded by large trees or overhanging shrubs or vines. You will be amazed at their heady fragrance, even the next morning.
Plant some rosemary or thyme in among them so you can enjoy their scented leaves. White trumpet lilies are stunning and have a strong sweet scent. Flowering tobacco (Nicotiana) and night blooming primroses (Oenothera flava) are also attractive night companion plants.
The “glow” factor is important of course, but the night fragrances make them my favorites. I promise you will be walking in the night garden more than you ever thought to be. Just plant a few this year and give them a try.
Many vegetables like green beans can be seeded in your garden now that the threat of frost has passed. Keep an eye on them as cold moist soil can cause them to rot.
The soil has not warmed up nearly enough for tomatoes to go in the ground. You might want to consider planting them in containers this year.
A few of my friends have seen the cicadas coming up out of the ground, but we haven’t noticed any. Something to look forward to, I guess.
