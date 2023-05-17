WVU Children’s Hospital in Morgantown and WVU Medicine United Hospital Center in Bridgeport made Newsweek’s 2023 list of “America’s Best Maternity Hospitals.”
Both hospitals were the only in the Mountain State to make the list, and WVU Medicine Children’s ranked five ribbons while UHC ranked four.
“We are extremely proud of our physicians, advanced practice providers, and care team members for their dedication to our patients and our communities,” Michael A. Grace, Ed. D., M.B.A., F.A.C.H.E., president of WVU hospitals said. “This honor reflects the hard work, dedication, and compassion of all our comprehensive teams to provide the best care available. We will continue our commitment to exceeding our patients’ expectations for an extraordinary experience.”
Newsweek’s selection criteria is based on three data sources: a nationwide online survey in which hospital managers and maternity healthcare professionals, such as neonatal care providers and OB-GYNs, were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals; medical key performance indicator data relevant to maternity care; and patient satisfaction data, according to a press release from WVU.
The release said that hospitals must also meet Newsweek’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics. This includes lower rates of early elective delivery, C-section; and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures, including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.
