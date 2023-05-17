WVU Medicine

WVU Medicine United Hospital Center (left) and WVU Children’s Hospital made “America’s Best Maternity Hospitals” list.

WVU Children’s Hospital in Morgantown and WVU Medicine United Hospital Center in Bridgeport made Newsweek’s 2023 list of “America’s Best Maternity Hospitals.”

Both hospitals were the only in the Mountain State to make the list, and WVU Medicine Children’s ranked five ribbons while UHC ranked four.

