We can’t always anticipate what is going to happen next but planning ahead often makes it easier to handle. Last week’s ice storm is a good example of what steps to take when the weather forecast takes a turn for the worse.
Here are a few tips from those who have lived thru many such storms, including power outages.
1. Confirm you have what you need for your heat source including retrieving wood from the wood shed.
2. Charge essential items like cellphones, laptop computers or hearing aids. Check on items requiring flashlights.
3. Fill your bathtub with water for flushing the commode and washing up or washing dishes.
4. Check your gas cans to ensure you have enough gas for generators.
5. If you are planning to use the grill, check the propane level.
6. Check on your neighbors who may not be able to get out to get those essential supplies.
7. Don’t forget those pets. Have enough food on hand so they can also weather the storm.
8. Gather shovels, ice scrapers and ice melt for easy access when the time comes.
We weathered the storm rather well this time, but it was due to the fact that we were more prepared than usual. The more we do ahead of time, the easier it will be when the storm arrives.
News From The River House
Wednesday, Dec. 21, Youth Music Club, 4:30-6 p.m. Students of all ages, including those home-schooled, are invited to attend this free session of instruction and guidance. The club is led by Jack Dunlap and Mason Wright. Please sign up in advance on TRH website.
Wednesday, Dec. 28, Otter’s Art Club, 4-6 p.m. All ages are welcome, but lessons are geared toward children 6 and up. Each month, a different artist is highlighted, and projects are based on the different artists. This month, the club will create stained glass reproductions of La Sagrada Familia. These classes are free, but registration is required. Saturday, Dec. 31, Jolabokaflod (Book Exchange), 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The River House and Word Play Connect are coordinating to bring this Islandic book exchange to the community. Children will receive free books, and both children and adults are invited to bring a book to the exchange.
Saturday, Dec. 31, Art-For-All, Noon-3 p.m. This is a family-friendly free event that will take place in the Otter’s Den this week. Everyone is welcome to participate and share their creativity.
Monday, Jan. 2, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Payments are accepted upon arrival. Limit 12 participants per class. This is an all-level class, with moderate postures, including gentle movements, deep breathing and relaxation techniques. Register on TRH website. Questions should be directed to yoga.trhwv@gmail.com.
News From The Capon Bridge Library
The library has lots of books and other items for sale by local authors during the holidays. Also, don’t forget to stop by and peruse their Christmas Books, which have been relocated to a central location for the holidays. The Library will be selling Hampshire County Christmas Bulbs again this year for $10 each.
Don’t forget those less fortunate this Christmas. The library is a drop off point for The Amazing Grace Food Pantry. Non-perishable food items needed include canned goods and boxed foods. The library is also a drop off point for the Hampshire County Animal Shelter.
The Book Club meets the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m.
Community Events
1st Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
2nd Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1 p.m., Capon Bridge Library. The next meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 14.
The North Pole Express on the Potomac Eagle runs thru Friday, Dec. 23. This 75 minute HC holiday tradition includes storytelling, Christmas caroling, gifts from Santa and much more. A delightful holiday experience for children and adults alike. Contact them at www.potomaceagle.com or call 304-424-0736 for additional information.
The Hampshire County Christmas Festival of Lights, including 225 displays of light began on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. and will run through Jan. 1. This free drive-through annual tradition is sponsored by Hampshire County Parks and Recreation and is open to the public.
