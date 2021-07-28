“God made you to be grateful to have a heart that is filled with joy and not complaints. Focus your attention on the many things in your life to be thankful for right now. Praise God, the author of all good and perfect gifts, for all He has done for you.”
Birthday wishes to Diane Perry, Aug. 1; Sharon Orndorff, Aug. 4; Kelly Cowgill and Stephanie Hogan, Aug. 5; Gavin Hott, Aug. 6; Janet Hott, Aug. 8; Chuck Pyles, Aug. 11; Lucas Kaden Masse, Slater Stewart and Jeff Keener, Aug. 13.
Anniversary wishes to Wayne and Bonnie Stotler, Aug. 3; son Gary and Vickie Malcolm, Aug. 6; Mike and Dora Martin, Aug. 11.
Capon Chapel Church had 1-day VBS on Saturday, July 17, with the theme being Anchored to God. There were about 35 in attendance, with lots of fun learning, bible stories, games and crafts. Everyone had a wonderful time.
Lighthouse Assembly of God in Paw Paw will have an open house on Aug. 29, starting at 10:30 a.m. Special guests will be The Detty Sisters.
The late George and Mary Nelson reuinion will be held Sunday, Aug. 1 at Cacapon State Park. Meal will be catered and served at 1 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Please bring drinks.
The Hettie and Oliver Ginevan reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 7 at Camp Walker. Covered dish dinner will begin at noon. The theme this year will be “Take Me Home Country Roads.” Friends and family are invited to come for the day of fun good food. For more info contact Mildred Tidwell at 496-7135.
Deepest sympathy and prayers to the families of Teresa Manning and to Debra Hall. Both ladies were a blessing in our community.
Prayer concerns are Keith Lambert Jr., Jenna Hyson, Jim Stafford, Gary (Skeeter) Glover, Nathan Wells, Laura Belle Whitacre, Scott Bohrer Crystal Moreland, Robert Haslacker, Betty Kidwell, Kenny Wolford, Dora Martin and Lovella Thomas.
