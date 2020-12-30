Have you been searching for a rewarding career opportunity? A career that you can set your own hours, determine your schedule and work from home by starting your own business? Are you interested in becoming a Child Care Provider?
As a Child Care Provider, you have the opportunity to work from your own home and provide a comforting, safe and nurturing environment for children. Family childcare is not babysitting. A Family Child Care Home is a place for families and children to participate in an environment that becomes a 2nd home with a group of people partnering together, trusting, caring and educating one another.
Michelle Talkington, Community Outreach and Resource Specialist, states, “Becoming a Family Child Care Provider is a rewarding career because you are able to make a difference in a child’s life. You are also giving parents and families peace of mind because they are leaving their child in a loving and nurturing environment where they can grow and learn.”
To become a Child Care Provider, you must complete an application available through MountainHeart Child Care Resource & Referral or the Department of Health & Human Resources. Registered Child Care Providers are required to maintain a proper amount of quality training courses each year. Trainings are available on a variety of topics to help providers develop the necessary skills needed to provide quality care to children. The trainings count toward becoming a registered provider and are provided by our MountainHeart Professional Development Team.
Professional development opportunities for childcare providers include WV STARS registered training sessions, conferences, State childcare information and resources via the MountainHeart website. Traveling Resource and Information Lending Systems (TRAILS) is a free service that has a large selection of resource items such as toys, books, equipment, resource book, etc. for providers to utilize. Consultation with our Behavior Consultants regarding children’s development, behaviors and special needs is also available.
If you interested in having a rewarding career, providing a safe, nurturing environment and love working with children, contact your local MountainHeart office at 304-257-9375.
MountainHeart Community Child Care Resources and Referral is a program of MountainHeart Community Services, Inc. This Program is being presented with financial assistance as a grant from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
