It’s the end of October, which means it’s time for our annual Halloween Booktacular. Dress up for Romney’s Trick-or-Treat and swing by the library on Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. (or until supplies last) to receive your goodie bag. The bag will include treats, a toothbrush and a book. Please note that the library will keep regular business hours on Saturday, but we will be waiting outside the building for trick-or-treaters after closing time. Thank you again to all our wonderful patrons who donated treats.
This month, teens and young adults from ages 15-25 can stop by the circulation desk in full costume or cosplay to enter a chance to win an adorable huggable avocado plush. Pictures will be posted on our wall for patrons to vote up until Oct. 29. The winner will be announced Oct. 30.
Upcoming HCPL Events
Every Friday, 11 a.m. – Children’s Storytime.
Oct. 19, 5:30 p.m. – Family/Craft. Come to the A/V room and do a family activity. This month’s activity is pumpkin decorating.
Oct. 22 to 23 – West Virginia Book Festival (Charleston, WV).
Oct. 26, 1:30 p.m. – The Book Club will be meeting to discuss Edward Rutherford’s “London.”
Oct. 26, 5:30 p.m. – Teen Night. We will be making tie-dye facemasks.
Oct. 29 – Last day of the Fine Arts Show.
Oct. 30, 6 to 8 p.m. – Halloween Booktacular.
Nov. 1, 4 p.m. – Friends of the Library Meeting.
Nov. 2, 5:30 p.m. – LEGO Night. The concept will be “Thanksgiving.”
Nov. 11, 3:30 p.m. – STEM Experiment/Craft. Learn about 3D Shapes and create bubble cubes.
