Should everyone have health insurance, and is universal health coverage more or less expensive than our current system?
In Sweden and France, among a number of 1st-world democracies, there is universal health coverage. In France, coverage is mandatory regardless of employment. In both Sweden and France, citizens have an average life expectancy of about 83 years. Each of the 2 countries spends about 11 percent of its Gross Domestic Product on health care. In the United States, the average life expectancy is 76 years, and about 17 percent of GDP is spent on health care.
How many Americans lack health insurance coverage?
That figure is about 8 percent, or 26.1 million Americans. Individuals lacking health insurance tend not to see physicians as early or often as they should (or not at all) until a catastrophic event occurs.
There is also a tendency to utilize Emergency Rooms for these severe events and for minor, non-emergent health care needs, which is a far more expensive form of care.
Is government obligated to provide its citizens, directly or otherwise, with health care?
In the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States, there is a phrase that the Constitution is established, among other reasons, “to promote the general welfare.” There are some who would argue that protecting the health of its citizens is part of promoting the general welfare.
As well, the federal and state governments fund public health services, such as infection control and food inspections. The current Covid immunization rollout represents governmental involvement in health care. As noted above, other western democracies have taken on the obligation of providing universal health care for their citizens.
How does having health insurance promote better health results?
Having health insurance coverage encourages getting medical attention at an earlier phase of an illness. Most health insurance plans cover preventative medicine services, such as immunizations. Preventative medicine is less costly than treating acute illness.
An example of preventative versus acute care is that of community acquired pneumonia. Total medical costs for Medicare beneficiaries during and 1 year following a pneumonia hospitalization (to account for post acute hospital care) averaged $15,682 higher than matched control patients without pneumonia.
Pneumonia vaccine is recommended for individuals over age 65. The cash price for a dose of Prevnar (pneumonia vaccine) is $237. (Medicare covers this preventative service).
Pneumonia vaccine provides about a 60 percent relative reduction of risk in getting pneumonia compared to no vaccination. Medicare and other insurers have found it is cheaper to cover vaccinations to prevent your pneumonia than to pay for your hospitalization and medications to treat it. A not insignificant side benefit is you are also less likely to die.
Would universal health care coverage be more or less expensive?
As noted above, a number of western democracies spend a smaller share of their GDP to fund universal health care, and life expectancies are higher than in the U.S. Other measures of health quality in those countries are also superior in rank to the U.S, such as infant mortality.
The U.S. obviously does not have universal health care, having an 8 percent uninsured rate among its citizens.
However, there is some experience with the results of a government-sponsored program designed to improve access to health insurance coverage. It’s called the Affordable Care Act. There is some interesting data on this subject in a March 22, 2019, article on the web site “statnews.com”
“March 23, the 9th anniversary of the ACA’s passage, presents a good opportunity to examine its legacy on cost control — a legacy that deserved to be in the foreground, not relegated to the background behind the exchanges, Medicaid expansion and work requirements. One month after the ACA had passed. . .the government’s official record-keeper estimated that healthcare costs under the ACA would reach $4.14 trillion per year in 2017 and constitute 20.2 percent of the gross domestic product. Fast forward to December 2018, when the same office released the official tabulation of Health Care Spending in 2017. The bottom line: cumulative from 2010 to 2017, the ACA reduced health care spending by a total of $2.3 trillion... In 2017 alone, health expenditures were $650 billion lower than projected and kept health care spending under 18 percent of GDP... and did all of this while expanding health coverage to more than 20 million previously uninsured Americans.”
Whether or not one agrees with the above analysis or approves of the ACA, it is clear something needs to be done to improve our health outcomes and to reduce our health expenditures, whether it involves modifying the ACA, considering adoption of universal health coverage or entertaining other alternatives.
We spend more money, have less optimal health outcomes, and die earlier than citizens of other western democracies, and 8 percent of our own citizens lack health insurance coverage.
Finally, some open-ended questions for your consideration.
• Is health care a right or a privilege?
• Should the quality of one’s health care depend on what one can afford?
• Should affordable health insurance be available to everyone?
• Conversely, since insurance is based on cost and risk sharing, should it be mandatory in order for it to be financially solvent?
The writer resides and practices medicine in Hampshire County. Opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Hampshire Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.