In the 1978 NBA championship finals between the Washington Bullets and the Seattle Supersonics, Bullets’ coach Dick Motta, having been asked about his team’s frame of mind when their prospects of winning the series seemed dim, replied, “The opera ain’t over until the fat lady sings.”
(As it turned out, the Bullets did win the franchise’s only championship that year. As for the Wagnerian operatic fat lady, her name is Brunhilde, and technically, the opera doesn’t end when she sings... but I digress).
Despite everyone’s fervent hopes and wishes, there is no sign that in regard to Coronavirus epidemic, the fat lady is even tuning up to belt out the final aria.
According to statistics from Johns Hopkins, (using a rolling 5-day average) West Virginia (so far) peaked at 68 cases per 100,000 people per day on May 21, then the number declined, but re-peaked at 59/100k/day on May 26, then dropped again to 21cases/100K/day by June 4.
Good trend, right?
However, on April 8 it was 56, then dropped to 12 just 6 days later, but then again rose to 54 another 6 days after that. While the overall trend appears to be lowering, this saw-toothed pattern still raises concerns and makes long-term projections dicey.
Further, we are now seeing upward trending of Coronavirus infections in several states where re-opening has taken place, particularly in a number of southern states and Arizona.
There are other reasons to be concerned. The U.S. has 4 percent of the world’s population, but has more than 25 percent of the world’s recorded Coronavirus deaths and 27 percent of the global Coronavirus infections as of June 8, according to the data from Johns Hopkins.
In summary, we a have a disproportionate number of cases relative to our population.
Further complicating public health efforts are politics. Some time back, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared before the Senate to testify regarding the Coronavirus pandemic. His role in this effort and his expertise was rather testily challenged by fellow physician, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky (Sen. Paul is an ophthalmologist).
“I think we ought to have a little bit of humility in our belief that we know what’s best for the economy, and as much as I respect you, Dr. Fauci, I don’t think you’re the end-all,” Paul said. “I don’t think you’re the one person that gets to make the decision,” Paul continued. “We can listen to your advice, but there are people on the other side saying there’s not going to be a surge and then we can safely open the economy. And the facts will bear this out.”
(Spoiler alert, they haven’t)
Dr. Fauci responded that he “never made (himself) out to be the end-all and only voice in this” and noted that “there are a number” of other officials who weigh in on the administration’s strategy.
“I’m a scientist, a physician and a public health official. I give advice, according to the best scientific evidence,” he said. “I don’t give advice about economic things.”
Regarding the exchange, Sen. Paul’s interrogation represented either an example of real or feigned ignorance and was neither illuminating or productive. The government’s hesitancy in the initial response to the pandemic in essence removed the option of doing aggressive testing and contact tracing.
Experts have estimated there have been as many as 36,000 excessive deaths as a consequence of that delayed response. There is no question that social distancing measures have caused great economic hardship to millions of people with businesses shutting down and workers being furloughed or working at reduced hours.
However, there is no anti-viral manna raining down from heaven to save us, just as there is neither a currently effective treatment for the illness nor a proven safe and effective vaccine.
The debate isn’t really about whether Dr. Fauci is correct about the science; it is now about whether we continue to try and prevent as much illness and death as we can with the measures we have, or whether we instead more heavily rely on political and financial considerations to relax restrictions and likely sacrifice lives to improve the economy.
Recent increases in coronavirus cases in the U.S. are worrisome in the face of recent relaxation of those restrictions. Reports indicate that the experience in Sweden has shown that their deliberately lax social distancing measures have cost that country more lives per capita than its more cautious neighbors.
Sweden’s top public health minister frankly admitted that they took the wrong approach in their response.
This opera isn’t anywhere close to the final act.
Opinions are those solely of the writer. Coronavirus statistics (as of this writing) are courtesy of Johns Hopkins University and Medicine. Information on opera is not from first-hand experience.
