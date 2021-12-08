A Hampshire High grad is among 6 Potomac State College students who have earned the American FFA Degree, the highest degree achievable from the national FFA organization.
The presentations were made this fall during the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo, in Indianapolis, Ind.
Lucas Moreland is an agriculture and extension major.
“The American FFA Degree demonstrates the effort members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited throughout their FFA career. Recipients show promise for the future and have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence,” says the national FFA website,
Other PSC students earning award were Ethan Kile, Hunter Turner, Trina Mallow and Kaley Sponaugle of Pendleton County and Shelby Ward, a pre-veterinary major from Roane County.
