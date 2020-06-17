The Hampshire County Public Library is starting its summer reading program Monday.
This year’s program is going to be mainly online, with registration, book lists and reading bingo, scavenger hunts and other activities hosted through Readsquared.
To register for the summer reading program, visit hcpl.readsquared.com
Kids can register and begin reading now.
The library will also have weekly activities for summer reading participants. These activities will be available for pick-up at the Hampshire County Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
The first week’s project is tie-dye shirts craft and prompt jar. The library asks that everyone interested in obtaining a tie-dye craft bag call 304-822-3185 to identify the size needed.
Other weeks are:
June 29: Flashlights craft and Mad Lib .
July 6: Binoculars craft and mapping your story activity.
July 13: Magic door craft and strange key story prompt.
July 20: Rock stones craft and story stones.
July 27: Lava cups craft and MadLib.
