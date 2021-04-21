Evangelist at Romney Assembly
Evangelist Gerald Mayhan will speak at Romney Assembly of God twice this Sunday.
Mayhan will be at the 11 a.m. morning service and a 6:30 p.m. evening service.
Romney Assembly of God is just off Route 28 North, across from Romney Cycle. Turn in at either Mitchell Street or North Fairfax Street. The church is at 87 Mitchell St.
Romney Assembly of God’s pastor is Jim Mou.
Gospel sing outside on May 1
JUNCTION — The 7th annual Spring Gospel Sing returns May 1 at Beaver Run Church of the Brethren.
Seven different musicians and groups will perform from 4 to 8 p.m. on the grounds of the church at 1776 Beaver Run Road.
Even if it rains, the concert will be held, heading indoors. Outdoors or in, social distancing and mask restrictions will apply. Bring a lawn chair and cooler if you want.
Concessions will be available for purchase and an offering will be collected.
