Winter is in full swing and now is the time to look out into your garden and think about where some winter-interest plants would be welcome.
They aren’t something you necessarily think about during the rest of the year, but there are many that would make looking out your window at that bleak winter landscape much more enjoyable. I have some winter jasmine (Jasminum nudiflorum) and some hellebores that were blooming before the snow covered them.
The jasmine resembles sprays of forsythia somewhat, but it blooms much earlier and that makes it even more appreciated. It will grow up on a trellis or along the ground where it will root everywhere it lands, which makes it easy to dig up and share with friends.
It’s not the least bit demanding about soil and will do well in a reasonably sunny spot or even a place with some shade. In March, you can prune old shoots that aren’t doing well. It’s an undemanding plant that will bloom for years.
I have some in several different places and may try to grow it up around the mailbox this spring.
The hellebores flowering will bloom right through the snow. The white Christmas Rose (Helleborus niger) is usually the first to bloom, but so far this year the Lenten rose (Helleborus orientalis) is the only one blooming.
You can even cut some and bring them inside for an unusual bouquet. They do very well in a shady woodland area and in just about any soil.
Allow last year’s large evergreen leaves to stay on ’til spring, then cut them back and you’ll see the new leaves already emerging.
I have been growing hellebores for about 15 years now and they are never boring. In the last several years, they’ve become very popular and there are many new strains on the market. I keep looking at those dark purple ones and maybe this year …
Red twig dogwood (Cornus alba) is another great plant for winter interest. It has bright red branches that look spectacular in the snow and on the otherwise dull landscape. It will grow in just about any decent soil, likes full sun and can get up to 10 feet in height.
It’s a plant that can be planted in the middle of the lawn and do very well. It will spread outward but it won’t send out uncontrollable runners that will make you crazy trying to keep them cut back. The flowers are not at all like the lovely dogwood flowers that your tree has, but then, they’re not the reason to grow this shrub.
Trimming late in spring will encourage new growth and it’s the young branches that have the most vibrant red color. This shrub is hard to beat for a bright spot in your winter yard.
Another colorful shrub in winter is the Kerria japonica “Pieniflora.” The branches are bright green all winter and the shrub makes a nice addition to your garden all year. I have some at the edge of the garden backing the woods and they make an attractive showing.
In the spring, tall curving branches are overflowing with large showy double yellow flowers. These are really beautiful shrubs. I have found the green winter stems to be an unusual addition to arrangements, especially with early spring flowers.
Later, the leafy branches are also good in arrangements. From my experience, give it full sun and this shrub grows well just about anywhere. A Kerria can grow up to 10 feet tall, but mine average about 6 feet only.
It’s got a roaming habit, so put it somewhere it can spread without making you chase it. You can trim any old non-productive branches when it’s finished blooming in the spring.
Tall grass like Miscanthus sinensis “Zebrinus” have a place in the winter garden also.
It is very attractive in summer with its cream-colored horizontal stripes on bright green leaves. This Zebra grass can grow up to 8 feet tall and spread up to 6 feet. Although it’s not really invasive, you may want to put it somewhere at the outer edge of the garden where it will not feel cramped.
This plant doesn’t flower, but has wonderful plumes in summer that stay on in winter to rise above the snow.
Sedum “Autumn Joy” is another plant that keeps its flower heads and is very attractive in the winterscape. The pink flowers in late August get darker as fall proceeds until it reaches the dark brown color it maintains all winter.
It grows tall enough to peek above all but the deepest snows and doesn’t get beaten down like many perennials. Trim it in the spring and the new growth will take over. It will grow into a nice-sized plant after just a couple years and you can divide it and share it with friends every year.
Well, that should get you thinking about winter-interest plants. Of course you don’t want to go buy any now, but put them in your journal wish list for spring and fall planting.
First published in 2004.
