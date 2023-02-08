Mike VanDerLinden - Timber Ridge Christian

Every year in the backcountry of the United States, hikers find themselves in situations where they need to be rescued. Sometimes the situation arises from poor decisions; they ascend in altitude without the proper equipment to handle the colder temperatures. 

Other times, the peril comes as a complete surprise; a thunderstorm in the distance leads to flash flooding in the canyons below. In both cases, trained responders are dispatched to rescue them. In the Old Testament, the book of Ruth is an account of a family where two women find themselves in need of rescue. 

