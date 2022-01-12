100 Years Ago — Jan. 11, 1922
Some persons having volunteered to give some services and money to repair the Grassy Lick road, J.L. McDonald was appointed to supervise said work, and the sum of $100 was appropriated for the work. The order becomes effective when the sum in money and work amounts to $150.
J.P. Stump, who had his right leg amputated about two months ago, was in town yesterday for the first time since the operation. He is looking fine, notwithstanding his trouble and the fact he is nearing his 72nd birthday.
RIO — Rev. George Cook filled his usual appointment here yesterday. Mrs. Cook accompanied him on the trip. Rev. Robert Bragg preached here also on Sunday. All of the preaching for January came at once. The Lutheran minister is away on the sick roll so no more service is announced for this month.
50 Years Ago — Jan. 12, 1972
Mr. and Mrs. Eric Lundberg, formerly of Ashton, Md., have just moved into their beautiful new home, built by Robert Saville, near Pleasant Dale. Mr. Lundberg studies Natural History and has a warehouse of books near his new home. Mr. Saville built the warehouse two years ago.
Mr. and Mrs. John W. Haines, Capon Bridge, marked their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 21, 1971, with an open house at their home. They have lived on the same farm since their marriage.
40 Years Ago — Jan. 13, 1982
Warrant Officer Mack S. Hall has received the silver wings of an Army aviator and was appointed a warrant officer upon completion of the rotary wing aviator course at the U.S. Army Aviation School, Fort Rucker, Ala.
Alisa Mauk, Huntington, spent the holidays here visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Stanley E. Mauk. In December, Alisa graduated with honors from Marshall University with a B.A. in psychology. Guests of Mrs. Floyd King, Whippoorwill Drive, Romney, for the holidays were Mrs. James A. York, Annapolis, Md.; Mr. and Mrs. Randy Mathis and son, Ben, of Richmond, Va.; Mr. and Mrs. D.H. York and son, Alex, of Beaumont, Texas. Alex is a sophomore at A.M.A. University, College Station, Texas.
30 Years Ago — Jan. 8, 1992
Hampshire County Commissioners voted to re-elect Commission President Stephen Haines for the 1992 term at their last regularly scheduled meeting held Jan. 2.
Mrs. Elizabeth Massie of Shanks was the recipient of the $100 grand prize given by the Hampshire County Historical Society in its Christmas tree ornament contest. Mrs. Massie’s creation was a natural bird’s nest depicting the manger scene.
On Jan. 2 a security device was installed at the Hampshire County Library in Romney.
This system has sensors that not only detect if a book or video has not been checked out but also weapons or drug paraphernalia.
20 Years Ago — Jan. 9, 2002
Ann Hill accompanied her brother-in-law and sister, Ronnie and Mary Lynn Bowman to south Riding, Va., where they spent Christmas with the Bowman’s son, Ronnie, and family. The Bowman’s daughter and granddaughter, Jane Murphy and Rachael, Charles Town, joined their family for the holiday.
Randy Fleming and family, Smithburg, Md., Erin Betz and family, Berkeley Springs, were holiday guests of their parents, Gene and Joan Fleming.
Joe and Marty Rhodes, of Slanesville, joined the Grand Circle Tour Group at BWI and flew “down under” where they traveled throughout Australia and New Zealand for the month of December. They visited the New Zealand Christ Church, which serves as jumping off point for those going to the Antarctic and saw the kangaroo, duck billed platypus and flightless kiwi bird.
10 Years Ago — Jan. 11, 2012
ROMNEY — Robin Lewis, superintendent of Hampshire County public schools, has applied for the same job in Harrison County.
Lewis is in the final year of her second, two-year contract with the Hampshire County Board of Education. It is her third contract overall, having first been hired July 1, 2007, on a one-year contract.
Lewis is one of six applicants for the superintendent’s position in Harrison County.
FNB Bank ushered in the New Year by elevating Richard “Dick” Hamblin from senior executive officer to president and CEO.
One of Hamblin’s first jobs upon joining the bank was hiring Travis Delaplain, a CPA from Charleston, as the bank’s vice president and chief financial officer.
