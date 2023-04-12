Brenda Hiett

More Spring beauty is on the way. The Redbud trees on the west side of Cooper Mountain are bringing forth a blaze of pink now. What was a very drab landscape is now full of vibrant color. Enjoy it while it lasts.

Holy week is a very special time for us as we experience the compelling services connected to Jesus’ death and resurrection. Pastor Teresa Adams introduced us personally to all the 12 disciples of Jesus at the Maundy Thursday service. Through the talented artwork of her son, I can now visualize how they appeared at the Last Supper and in their daily lives. The Good Friday service at North River Mills Methodist Church was scripture-based and made me understand the priceless sacrifice made by Jesus for all mankind.

