More Spring beauty is on the way. The Redbud trees on the west side of Cooper Mountain are bringing forth a blaze of pink now. What was a very drab landscape is now full of vibrant color. Enjoy it while it lasts.
Holy week is a very special time for us as we experience the compelling services connected to Jesus’ death and resurrection. Pastor Teresa Adams introduced us personally to all the 12 disciples of Jesus at the Maundy Thursday service. Through the talented artwork of her son, I can now visualize how they appeared at the Last Supper and in their daily lives. The Good Friday service at North River Mills Methodist Church was scripture-based and made me understand the priceless sacrifice made by Jesus for all mankind.
Easter morning was filled with bright sunshine as we heard the good news of the risen Savior. An eight a.m. service was held in the Capon Bridge Park in front of the Capon Bridge Middle School on Easter morning. More than 50 folks came out to hear the good news. Pastor John Sine welcomed everyone, and Will Harvey played his trombone and delivered a short but powerful sermon. Two of my favorite Easter hymns were sung, “Because He Lives” and “Christ Arose.” The benediction and grace were delivered by Bob Brauns. I attended the service at Central Methodist Church on Cooper Mountain and participated in placing flowers on the large cross outside.
Later in the day, our family members enjoyed a great meal at the home of my sister Joyce Oates. Among the dishes offered were: Country ham with all the trimmings, mashed potatoes and gravy, a green bean casserole, broccoli and cauliflower salad, deviled eggs, applesauce, corn and macaroni and cheese. Homemade rolls and strawberry jam graced the sideboard near the desserts, with banana pudding bars, Oreo cookies and cream cheesecake and icebox cookies loaded with black walnuts completing the lineup. Those present were Joyce Oates, Rick Ark, Carol Fultz, Don Clise, Julie Greene and her daughter, Amanda, Gary Hahn, Brenda Hiett, Gerald Hiett, Adam Hiett, Rob Frazier and Rachael Hiett.
Sorrow often comes to us in times of joy. Helen Garland of Capon Bridge died on April 4, 2023. She and her husband owned and operated Sparky’s Tavern at Capon Bridge for many years. She is sadly missed by her family and friends. We extend our love and sympathy to them.
Andy Elliott of Capon Springs passed away on April 4, 2023. Andy had worked at the sand mine in Gore. Our hearts go out in sympathy to his family and friends, especially his longtime companion, Louise Himelright.
A final reminder to you concerning the Shiloh United Methodist Church Yard and Bake Sale. They will be offering country ham sandwiches and vegetable soup as well as baked goods. Tables are available for vendors. You can rent a table by calling Yvonne Hopper at 304-856-3009.
The Fort Edwards Colonial Feast is also coming up! You don’t want to miss it.
