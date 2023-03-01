Colby Nichols 2022

As we enter the season of the Religious observance of Lent, I will pick up in an area I left off from last week, Dust. My last words of the column from last week were from Jesus. He was instructing his followers on a symbolistic action they should do after they have been to a home or community and nobody receives their words. “Shake the Dust!”

And whoever will not receive you nor hear your words, when you depart from that house or city, shake off the dust from your feet.” (Matthew 10:14 NKJV)

