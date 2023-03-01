As we enter the season of the Religious observance of Lent, I will pick up in an area I left off from last week, Dust. My last words of the column from last week were from Jesus. He was instructing his followers on a symbolistic action they should do after they have been to a home or community and nobody receives their words. “Shake the Dust!”
“And whoever will not receive you nor hear your words, when you depart from that house or city, shake off the dust from your feet.” (Matthew 10:14 NKJV)
As I have mentioned before, our Faith is a great mystery. Can you picture with me the disciples leaving a home or community and literally taking off their shoes and shaking them? How does that look from the inside looking out? If someone just left your home and as you looked outside, they were taking off their shoes and shaking them, what emotions could that stir? I will leave you with that to ponder, but Jesus said it and thus instructed his disciples.
For those reading this, I hope you can see the side of our Savior that is uncompromising and firm. Many view Jesus as a man who was timid and afraid to make public statements that offended. Trust me; he made plenty. This same Jesus went into the Temple with a whip and flipped tables upside down, and ran the businesses out of the “House of Prayer.” Jesus literally did things on purpose that drove the religious leaders of the day into a fury. I wonder what he would do today if he walked into our places of worship… That’s another column for another day.
As I am thinking about these actual displays that Jesus performed and instructed, I also wonder about the things we may outwardly do as a follower of Christ.
Some might say that Jesus was only figuratively speaking about shaking the shoes – was he? We know that at His last gathering with His disciples, he actually washed their feet. This wasn’t figuratively done; he actually wanted them to see humility in action while at the same time bringing attention to their feet and travels along the way with Him. I wonder how many times the disciples shook the dust from their feet along their journeys before that point of washing.
In that intimate moment Jesus had with them, he was removing any dust that may have lingered while showing them how leaders should act with followers. Not surprising anyone, Peter refused the washing because his view of leadership was skewed from being in the world. I can only imagine that Peter thought he should be washing Jesus’s feet because he is the Leader. Peter then gave in and said, “not my feet only but my hands and head!” (John 13:9 NKJV) Jesus then corrected this “Super” humility of Peter and told him what was needed.
Back to the outward things you may see or hear about during this time of Lent. As believers, we are called to do many things during this walk. Some things we do as an outward sign to all around, while other times we do things between us and Him. Whatever you do during this season, stay humble and be careful to do your religious observances in purity and sincerity of heart. May your actions of this season match your lifestyle for the rest of the year. May whatever you do, point to the Truth. Remember that the inside of the cup must first be clean and not the outside only. (Matthew 23:26 NKJV) What the world needs is repentance modeled, not hypocrisy on display.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
