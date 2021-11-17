Thanksgiving time – I always think of harvest time and the time of getting everything in for the winter months that will be coming. Psalm 96:12 –13; “Let the fields be jubilant, and everything in them; let all the trees of the forest sing for joy. Let all creation rejoice before the LORD, for he comes.”
This time of the year brings excitement and anticipation as harvest time nears. Days and weeks for this time people are planning for their harvest – the canning process, where they are going to store the grain and the list goes on.
Recently I watched a family and their friends dig up their potatoes – this was very interesting. After this process and then where to store the potatoes so that they would keep for the winter. I read of a lady as she prepared to pick her harvest she would use large laundry baskets when she picked her fruits and veggies.
Oh yes, a laundry basket because of the opening of the sides she would use the hose and spray the water on the fruits and veggies to clean them – a way of saving time and no mess in the house!
As this time approaches stock is taken of the area to store the food – the pantry, count the canning jars, shop for freezer bags and canning lids.
Then it would be taking the past years foods from the freezer and shelves to make way for the new harvest. All of this is necessary and so exciting – gives you a purpose and joy in gardening and even raising livestock.
Let us then look at the scripture in Psalm 96 – this verse reminds us of a different kind of harvest – the return of the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. On that day the Psalmist tells us, the heavens will rejoice and even the earth will be glad. The trees will sing for joy! (Why not take time to read the entire Psalm 96).
One day the final harvest will come – What a great privilege that is that God has invited us to have a part in preparing for it. We want everyone to be part of this great harvest.
We need to seek the Lord so that we would be faithful to Christ no matter what happens or takes place in our lives. Today, let us ask the Holy Spirit to give us the sense of joy, anticipation and knowing that eternal life in heaven awaits us and all believers in Jesus will be at that great Harvest Day!
This should be our prayer, “Lord help me to live purposefully today in preparation for HIS final harvest.”
First published Nov. 16, 2016
