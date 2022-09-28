History came to life this weekend in Capon Bridge for the 13th annual Founders Day festival – which spanned over 3 days, braved dicey weather and welcomed everyone, young and old, to experience it. The festival, held on the Capon Bridge volunteer fire department grounds, boasted a petting zoo, quite a few crafters and vendors, a kids’ activity center, and historical presentations and demonstrations that brought the past to life.

