Focus on Faith : Assembly true 'mountain top' church
COOPER MOUNTAIN — Mountain View Assembly of God Church is the direct offshoot of New Testament Faith Assembly of God. In the late 1970s, the congregation met in the home of Bill Hott on Edwards Run Road, in the Capon Bridge area.
The Rev. William Fout held the 1st church services. He was also the pastor for Augusta Assembly of God and it was necessary for him to travel back and forth between the 2 churches each Sunday.
New Testament Faith continued to grow and after about 6 months it became apparent that a bigger place of worship was needed. At that time Steve Landis was the official pastor.
In 2001, 17 acres of land were purchased on top of Cooper Mountain along U.S. 50 between Augusta and Capon Bridge and a new church was built. The name of the church was officially changed to Mountain View Assembly of God, and Don Stotler was the pastor.
By 2010, another change was to take place when the Rev. William Fout and his wife, Sharon, were chosen to head up the church once again. In the spring of 2018, Steve Landis returned to the pulpit, leading the congregation.
Mountain View Assembly of God Church has both morning and evening Sunday services, Wednesday Bible Study and youth programs.
The church extends a welcome to all and if you need a ride just call 304-856-3514 or 304-496- 8131.
