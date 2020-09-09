Hampshire County Health Department: 304-496-9640
WVDHHR COVID-19 information hotline: 1-800-877-4304
Valley Health Coronavirus Hotline: 540-536-0380
Salvation Army Emotional and Spiritual Care hotline: 844-458-4673
CDC Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233
National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-422-4453
National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for English, 1-888-628-9454 for Spanish
Note: Many of these hotlines also have an online chat option, so see the CDC website for a comprehensive list.
The most common COVID-19 symptoms are
• Fever (especially with temperatures of 100.4 or higher)
• New loss of taste or smell
What do the colors mean for schools on the Incidence Map?
Green– 3 or fewer cases per 100,000 people (minimal community transmission), face coverings required for grades 3 and up in places where social distancing can’t be maintained, continued monitoring and best health practices
Yellow– 3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000 people (increased community transmission), face coverings required for grades 3-5 in congregant settings and at all times for grades 6 and up, limit exposure out of core groups, no assemblies or activities where social distancing isn’t feasible
Orange– 10-24.9 cases per 100,000 people (heightened community transmission), face coverings required for grades 3 and up at all times, aggressive mitigation tactics to reduce community spread
Red– 25 or more cases per 100,000 people (substantial community transmission), in-school learning and all school related activities are suspended until Yellow level is maintained on a 7-day rolling basis, remote learning activated
What do the colors on the Incidence Map mean for sports?
Green– Athletic and extracurricular activities permit immediate household family members only
Yellow– Athletic and extracurricular activities permit parents/guardians only
Orange– Athletic and extracurricular activities limited to controlled practices/activities only
Red– All school-related athletic and extracurricular activities are suspended until Yellow level maintained on a 7-day rolling basis
What is proper mask etiquette?
Masks are an additional step to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 when combined with preventative actions AND social distancing.
• Make sure the mask is snug against the sides of your face
• Make sure the mask is over BOTH your nose and your mouth
• The CDC does not recommend using masks with an exhalation valve or vent
Wear a mask to protect others
• Masks are more for protecting other people from YOUR respiratory droplets rather than the other way around.
• Wear a mask when you’re in a public setting around others who don’t live in your household, especially when it’s difficult or impossible to socially distance
• Try not to touch the front of the mask.
Take your mask off carefully
• Untie strings behind your head or stretch ear loops
• Handle only by ear loops or ties
• Fold outside corners together
• Wash the mask after wearing. It’s best to have several masks on a rotation so you are always wearing a clean one while your others are being washed.
Businesses are finally open in West Virginia, and kids are going back to school in Hampshire. This means that everything is finally back to normal, right?
No. It is important to keep engaging in preventative activities such as limiting public outings, wearing a face covering when in public and washing your hands often and thoroughly. Just because the community is slowly opening back up and feels like it might be going back to normal, it does not mean that all restrictions are lifted and that we are out of the woods.
Be smart, be safe and be patient.
With the pandemic and schools starting, my child is really going through a lot. How can I be there for them and offer them emotional support?
The CDC outlines some behavior changes to watch out for in your child: excessive crying or irritation, excessive worry or sadness, unhealthy eating or sleeping habits, irritability or “acting out” behaviors in teens, poor school performance or avoiding school, difficulties with attention and concentration, etc.
Ways to support your child emotionally during this time:
- Have an open dialogue about the virus.
- Let your child know it’s OK to feel upset or anxious. Share with them how you deal with your own stress so that they can follow y our example.
- Limit social media exposure for you and your family.
- Try to keep a regular routine. If your student is learning virtually, create a schedule for relaxing or other activities.
- Be a role model for your child: take breaks, get plenty of sleep yourself, exercise and eat well. Connect with your family members.
Lots of advice I’m reading says “wash your hands often.” How often should I be washing my hands?
The CDC outlines the times when you should be washing your hands anyway (for example, before eating, after using the toilet, after touching an animal, after touching garbage, etc.), but during the pandemic you should also be cleaning your hands after you’ve been in a public place and touched an item that might have been frequently touched by other people. These items include
Remember, when you’re washing your hands, scrub for at least 20 seconds and make sure that you scrub the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails.
Can I use hand sanitizer instead of washing my hands?
• When washing with soap and water isn’t a readily available option, sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can be a temporary solution, reducing the number of germs on your hands.
• Sanitizer does not get rid of all of the germs on your hands. Washing your hands (with soap and water) is ideal.
• Confirmed case: someone who has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus after results from a laboratory test
• Isolation: used to separate sick people from healthy people. Sick people in isolation should stay home and avoid contact with others by staying in a specific “sick” bedroom or space, using a different bathroom.
• Flatten the curve: The “curve” refers to the number of people who have been infected. The faster/steeper the curve, the quicker hospitals and the health care systems get overwhelmed. By following CDC guidelines (keeping hands clean, avoiding contact with others, wearing masks when possible, etc.), we can “flatten” the curve. This means that while the same number of people will likely be infected, but it will be over a longer period of time.
• Social distance: avoiding close contact with others (close contact is considered 6 feet)
• Core grouping: keeping the same individuals in the same groups at all times during the school day, limiting the number of contacts an individual has. This is also called “cohorting” or “podding.”
• Confirmed outbreak: Two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff from separate households, with onset within 14 days in a single classroom or core group.
