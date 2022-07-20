100 Years ago 1922
As a further suggestion for the formation of a civic club in Romney, it is thought that if each and every organized body in town will appoint a committee of several persons to represent it, the persons appointed could and would form a nucleus around which a large and progressive club might be built. If each church in our community, each patriotic and fraternal order or lodge — in fact each organization in town — will appoint a committee as suggested, we believe sufficient interest can be aroused to have a new civic club that will mean real community betterment and improvement.
Springfield — Children’s Day services were held at the Methodist Church Sunday evening, the 9th, with the usual large crowd in attendance.
Mrs. Wm. G. Brown, Democratic candidate for the nomination for United States Senator, will be in this county next Saturday, July 22nd and will address the voters at the following places: Augusta 4 o’clock p.m., Court House, Romney, 8 o’clock p.m.
50 Years ago 1972
YELLOW SPRING — The past week it really felt like summer finally, with temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s, but we still have our daily thunderstorms and rain galore.
Most all gardens are too wet to cultivate and corn is yellow from the soil being so saturated.
The Cacapon River is back to normal, but much debris is along the banks, including dead animals, making fishing and swimming unpleasant and unhealthy. — Farmers are pulling their hair because of all this rain, crops aren’t maturing. Wet weather is hard on our wild turkey crop, but many broods have been seen around the Warden Lake and on Capon Mountain.
40 Years ago 1982
Virginia Ann Fitzwater, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Fitzwater, Rio, was crowned the 1982 Queen of the North River Valley Volunteer Fire Company.
SEDAN — Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Strother and Chris, Mrs. Viola Strother and Ray, spent a few days with Mr. and Mrs. Bob Pennington and family in Georgia. The boys enjoyed a plane ride to Alabama with Bob. —Mr. and Mrs. Elwood Park, Sheryl and Sherry, and Mrs. Alma Pepper recently spent a day at Cass. Everyone enjoyed the train ride.
Cynthia Willis was named Most Valuable Defensive Player in the sixth annual University of Charleston Basketball Camp.
30 Years ago 1992
Commissioner of Agriculture Cleve Benedict issued an importation order, July 16, to prohibit the movement of diseased horses from six northeastern states into West Virginia.
Benedict said the disease, believed to be Equine Viral Arteritis, has been identified at several racetracks in New Hampshire and Masssachusetts.
The Potomac Eagle excursion train will be the topic for the July 23 social meeting of the Western Maryland Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society. Now in its second season, the excursion train travels about 17 miles, through the Trough, a five-mile long, narrow gorge cut into Mill Creek Mountain by the South Branch of the Potomac River.
In this wilderness, it is accessible only by canoe or raft on the river or by riding on the railroad, where nesting bald eagles are frequently spotted.
20 Years ago 2002
Jordan and Callie Stutzman of Forest, Va., are spending the week with their grandparents, Gerald and Jennie Mathias.
Mary Susan Williams has returned from Mountain Lake Park, where she visited with her sister, Hannah Sincell, and family.
Bill Lynch and daughter, Susan L. James, from Texas visited in Romney last week.
10 Years ago 2012
ROMNEY — The Springfield man who was put on the ballot to replace Eugene Billmeyer has now replaced the retired magistrate in the courtroom as well.
John Rohrbaugh was sworn in Monday as interim magistrate for Hampshire County.
Bhante Henepola Gunaratana says the Bhavana Society is the result of a wonderful coincidence. Bhante was in charge of a meditation center in Washington, D.C., before he came to Hampshire County. He and a friend traveled and gave lectures at colleges throughout the United States, and they found students had an interest in learning meditation.
A familiar face is back in charge. Megan Fuller, after being away from the team for a year, will return to her role behind the whistle for the Trojan volleyball team this fall. Fuller, who previously coached 10 seasons for the Trojans, will take over a young squad made up of mostly freshman and sophomores, with only a handful of juniors and one senior. o
