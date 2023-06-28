Kitty Savage 2023

The sense of smell is closely linked to our memories. Whenever I smell apples cooking or an apple-scented candle, I recall childhood trips with my dad to pick up my mom from work at the orchard packing house. When I smell angel food cake baking, I think of afternoons spent in my grandma’s kitchen. Rubber burning reminds me of my husband’s first apartment near the brake shoe factory. Still, our son caught me a little off guard this week when he shared a special smell-related memory with me.

My mother-in-law recently moved to a home on the Chesapeake Bay near my father-in-law’s hometown. Her move, though the second since my husband’s dad passed away, has our son feeling nostalgic for the home his grandparents shared his entire life. We call that former home “the house on Gentle Lane,” primarily because that’s the name of the street it’s on and because saying “The Savages of Gentle Lane” is funny.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.