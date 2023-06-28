The sense of smell is closely linked to our memories. Whenever I smell apples cooking or an apple-scented candle, I recall childhood trips with my dad to pick up my mom from work at the orchard packing house. When I smell angel food cake baking, I think of afternoons spent in my grandma’s kitchen. Rubber burning reminds me of my husband’s first apartment near the brake shoe factory. Still, our son caught me a little off guard this week when he shared a special smell-related memory with me.
My mother-in-law recently moved to a home on the Chesapeake Bay near my father-in-law’s hometown. Her move, though the second since my husband’s dad passed away, has our son feeling nostalgic for the home his grandparents shared his entire life. We call that former home “the house on Gentle Lane,” primarily because that’s the name of the street it’s on and because saying “The Savages of Gentle Lane” is funny.
We all have a lot of good memories of our time spent in that home. Even though his Grandmommy hasn’t lived there for four years now, her move to an entirely different part of Virginia has our son reminiscing over his favorite things about Gentle Lane. As he recalled some of his best memories, he said, “I loved waking up there in the morning. It smelled like cigarettes and strong coffee, and I knew I’d see Grandmommy and Granddaddy in the kitchen. I love that smell.”
“Really,” I asked, “You love the smell of cigarette smoke and coffee?” He was adamant that combination is one of his favorite scents ever. I couldn’t help it; as much as I hated to ruin his moment, I began laughing. Who knew secondhand smoke and dark roast had such an olfactory appeal? I told our boy if I ever found a candle with that scent combination, I’d be sure to get it for him. He insisted he’d absolutely love it.
The next morning, I recalled that he and I had seen a campfire-scented candle at a local store during Christmas shopping last year. When we removed the lid and sniffed, it smelled exactly like a campfire or, as we’ve recently learned, like Canadian wildfire smog blowing across the Chesapeake Bay. In fact, maybe if the label “campfire” doesn’t sell a lot of candles, the company could consider rebranding the scent “Canadian wildfire.”
My curiosity got the better of me, and I did a quick “cigarette and coffee scented candle” search online. Sure enough, I found quite a few options. It seems they have all the aroma of a burning Winston and a cup of Folgers with none of the potential subsequent lung damage. Either way, I know at least one gift our soon-to-be 17-year-old will be unwrapping for his birthday. Right now, I’m torn between purchasing a “Tobacco, Coffee, and Donuts” candle or one called “Coffee and Cigarettes.” The latter is described as a candle for a cool kid or a dreamer, a dark bar, or a busy café. Applying this scent adds a bit of sophistication and moody darkness to any room.
I’m not sure that’s the vibe our cool kid remembers when he thinks of the smoky coffee aroma of Gentle Lane mornings. His grandparents never lacked sophistication, that’s for sure. However, moody darkness isn’t the memory coffee and cigarettes conjure up in our boy. No, he loves that aroma because he remembers the love that abounded for him at that breakfast table. For our son, coffee and cigarettes smell like the Savages of Gentle Lane.
