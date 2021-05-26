“Not that I speak in respect of want; for what I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content.” Philippians 4:11
Birthday wishes to Tammy Lewis, May 26; T.C. Alkire and Philip Bohrer, May 30; Keith Lambert Sr., June 2; Amanda Johnson, June 3; T.J. Rannells, June 4; Richard Nelson and Michael Moreland, June 6; Elmer Glick, June 7; Pam Bittinger, June 8; Destiny Snyder, June 9.
Anniversary wishes to Frank and Vivian Scorr, May 27; Maynard and Pam Moreland, June 6; Donnie and Mel Montgomery, June 4; Matt and Taulana, June 8.
Paw Paw Memorial Parade will be held this Saturday, May 29, starting at 1 p.m. There will be no car show this year. Lighthouse Assembly of God will be having a bake sale at The Bank of Romney.
Capon Chapel Church of the Brethren held a Mother’s/Father’s Day picnic on Sunday, May 23. Gary Malcolm manned the grill, Barbara Moreland and Betty Bohrer made homemade ice cream. Lots of good food and good times being together.
Hampshire High will have graduation at the school on Friday evening, May 28, with a rain date on May 29. Ceremony will start at 6 p.m. Graduates have received 8 tickets for family members. All students in the county have had a difficult year with their classes, but they survived.
Please pray for all graduates, Betty Kidwell, Crystal Moreland, Keithie Lambert, Dora Martin, Robert Pownell, Kenny Wolford, Timmy Rannells, Wallace Hart, Tony Embrey, Jeff Veach, and also all those still fighting the virus.
