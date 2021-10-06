PAW PAW – Mountaineer Community Health Center (MCHC), the Paw Paw area’s Federally Qualified Health Center, has announced the appointment of Ciro Grassi as its new chief executive officer. Grassi assumed full responsibilities on Aug. 29, 2021, after serving as Acting CEO for 3 months, succeeding former CEO Jason Whipkey.
Grassi has 12 years of nonprofit leadership experience in resource development, financial management, and building effective systems of service. Specifically, Grassi brings a strong commitment to organizational culture, team development, and fiscal competence that facilitates strategic progress.
Since 2019, Grassi has served as the part-time Controller of MCHC, as well as being a Substitute Teacher in the Hampshire and Morgan County school systems. Prior to those roles, he was the Finance Lead for Surge Transportation, a trucking broker based in Ashburn, VA.
Grassi’s previous positions also include: Executive Director, CLEAN, Inc., Winchester, Va.’s anti-drug coalition, 2005-06; Finance Administrator, Child Care Services of Monmouth County, N.J., 1998-2004; Arabic Linguist, U.S. Army, 1991-97; and Assistant Executive Director/Finance Officer, United Cerebral Palsy of Hudson County, N.J., 1988-90. He currently resides in Capon Bridge with his wife of 25 years and his 3 children.
Over the past few years, Mountaineer Community Health Center has successfully secured major funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, allowing it to become a Federally Qualified Health Center; MCHC has also been a recipient of federal funding through the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, allowing the center to purchase a van to transport patients for medical visits and perform long overdue structural improvements. Future funding could also lead to the construction of a specialty center on MCHC’s existing property.
Mountaineer Community Health Center offers sliding fee scale discounts based on the patient’s household income. These discounts are available whether the patient has insurance or not. More information can be found at www.mountaineerhealth.org.
MCHC has been recognized 2 years in a row as a Health Center Quality Leader by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration. o
