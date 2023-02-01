In the Kitchen Homespun 2022

Reading this could save your life. If you are a typical woman, you may not know all you need to know about heart disease. You may know about general warning signs, risk factors and healthy behaviors. Yet, many women do not know that women experience very different symptoms than men do. Health research is just now discovering the differences between men and women when it comes to heart health.  You also need to know what you can do to lower the chances of having heart disease.

Heart disease is the number one killer among women. It may surprise you to learn that more women die from heart disease than from any other cause, including all types of cancer. It is the leading cause of death for both men and women, among all races and ethnicities, and all income and educational levels.

