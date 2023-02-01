Reading this could save your life. If you are a typical woman, you may not know all you need to know about heart disease. You may know about general warning signs, risk factors and healthy behaviors. Yet, many women do not know that women experience very different symptoms than men do. Health research is just now discovering the differences between men and women when it comes to heart health. You also need to know what you can do to lower the chances of having heart disease.
Heart disease is the number one killer among women. It may surprise you to learn that more women die from heart disease than from any other cause, including all types of cancer. It is the leading cause of death for both men and women, among all races and ethnicities, and all income and educational levels.
Coronary heart disease (CHD) is the most common form of heart disease. The heart needs oxygen that it gets through the blood in the coronary arteries. When the arteries get smaller or clogged and can’t get enough blood to the heart muscle, you get CHD. If the blood supply is completely cut off, it causes a heart attack. The part of the heart that does not get oxygen begins to die, and some of the heart muscle may be damaged permanently.
Every minute counts during a heart attack. It is critical to know the warning signs and to act quickly. If you have some of these symptoms, call 911 right away.
• Chest discomfort or pressure, fullness, squeezing, or pain in the center of the chest that lasts longer than a few minutes, or comes and goes
• Spreading pain to one or both arms, back, jaw, or stomach
• Cold sweats and nausea
As with men, women’s most common heart attack symptom is chest pain or discomfort. But women are somewhat more likely than men to have some of the other warning signs, such as shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, and back or jaw pain. Standard cardiac tests often pin down the cause of chest pain in men. But in women, the cause of chest pain may be more difficult to explain. More research is now being done to study women and heart disease.
Are you at risk for heart disease or a heart attack? Anything that increases the chance of getting a disease is called a risk factor. Heart disease risk factors that you cannot control are age, gender, race, and family history of heart disease.
The good news is there are many other risk factors you CAN do something about!
Don’t smoke, or quit if you do. Ask your health care provider for help.
Move more. Physical activity strengthens your heart and other organs and helps you maintain a healthy weight.
Control your blood pressure and get it checked regularly.
Check your cholesterol levels regularly if it is high. Normal cholesterol levels should be tested at least every five years.
Maintain a healthy weight by limiting extra calories and being active.
Visit your dentist twice a year. Oral health problems are associated with heart disease.
Control diabetes. A buildup of blood sugar can damage blood vessels. About 75 percent of people with diabetes die from some type of heart disease.
Consider an aspirin a day. Ask your doctor if you are a candidate for taking a baby aspirin daily.
Reduce stress. Making time to enjoy family, friends, and even pets can lower heart rate and blood pressure.
Women often do not make the connection between risk factors and their own chance of developing heart problems. Half of all heart attacks are linked to risk factors that could have been eliminated. Today, seriously think about which of these risk factors you can improve.
As women, we are often the caregivers, the homemakers, and the leaders in our family, faith organizations and community groups. Caring for ourselves is one of the most important ways we can be there to care for others.
Skillet Granola
- 1/3 cup vegetable oil
- 3 Tbsp. honey
- 1/4 cup powdered milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 4 cups uncooked, old-fashioned oats
- 1/2 cup sunflower seeds (or other nut)
- 1 cup raisins
Warm oil and honey in a skillet for one minute over medium heat. Add powdered milk and vanilla. Stir in oats and sunflower seeds and mix until coated with oil and honey mixture. Heat over medium heat. Stir until oatmeal is slightly brown. Take off heat. Stir in raisins. Cool mixture. Store in an airtight container (jar or plastic bag).
Recipe Source: University of Maine Extension Service
Spinach and Strawberry Salad
1 cup strawberries, sliced
- 6 cups fresh baby spinach
- 2 Tbsp. shallots, finely chopped
Dressing
- 2 Tbsp. raspberry vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable or olive oil
Wash strawberries and pat dry. Remove leaves and slice strawberries. Wash and prepare spinach and shallots. Mix salad ingredients together in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar and oil. Pour over salad and toss.
Tips:
Substitute 4 Tbsp. low-fat vinaigrette dressing for raspberry vinegar and oil.
Add 1/2 cup crumbled or shredded cheese to taste.
Recipe Source: UMass Extension
Overnight Oatmeal
- 1/2 cup dry rolled oats
- 1 cup water
- 1/2 cup banana, sliced
- 1/2 cup apple, chopped (with skin on)
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
Wash and prepare fresh fruit. Combine all ingredients in a microwave-safe bowl, mix and cover. Let bowl sit in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning, cook in microwave on high for 1 minute. Or, oatmeal can be eaten cold.
Tips:
Serve with a little milk and a drizzle of maple syrup.
Use milk, soy milk or almond milk instead of water.
Try different fruits such as peaches, berries or pineapple.
Recipe Source: UMass Extension
Savory Broccoli Salad
- 2-1/2 cups fresh broccoli, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. red onion, diced
- 1/2 cup raisins or dried cranberries
- 1/4 cup sunflower seeds, unsalted
- 2 Tbsp. bacon-flavored soy bits
Dressing
- 2 Tbsp. plain yogurt, non-fat
- 2 Tbsp. light mayonnaise
- 1/2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
Wash and prepare broccoli and onion. Combine in large bowl. Top with dried fruit, sunflower seeds and bacon-flavored soy bits and mix.
Shake dressing ingredients in a jar or whisk in a small bowl. Pour dressing over salad and tossing well. Chill 2 hours or longer for flavors to blend. Toss again before serving.
Tips:
Add 1/4 cup grapes cut in half.
Add 1/4 cup slivered almonds.
For the best flavor, refrigerate overnight before serving.
Recipe Source: UMass Extension
Sunny Salad
- 2 cups greens, such as spinach, romaine, or favorite mixed variety, torn
- 1 (11 oz.) can mandarin oranges, drained or pieces of fresh orange, grapefruit, pear or apples, chopped
- 4 thin slices sweet red onion, cut into half rings
Dressing
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable or olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. 100% orange juice
- 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
Wash and prepare fresh fruits and vegetables. Place greens in a large bowl and top with oranges or other fruit and onion. Shake dressing ingredients in a jar or whisk in a small bowl. Pour dressing over salad and toss before serving.
Tips:
- Add 2 Tbsp. toasted sesame seeds.
- Add 1/2 cup chopped cooked chicken.
- Add 2 Tbsp. sliced almonds.
Recipe Source: UMass Extension
Berry Secret Smoothie
- 1-1/2 cups green kale leaves, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup vanilla yogurt, non-fat or low-fat
- 1 banana, medium, peeled
- 2 cups mixed berries, fresh (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries or blackberries)
- 2 cups ice
Wash berries and gently pat dry. Remove stems, if using strawberries. Wash kale and pull leaves off the stems. Discard stems. Place kale leaves into blender followed by yogurt, banana, berries and ice. Blend until smooth.
Tips:
Smoothies are a refreshing and nutritious drink on a hot summer day.
Omit ice if using frozen berries.
Recipe Source: UMass Extension
Parmesan Asparagus
- 2 pounds asparagus rinsed and trimmed
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan
- 1/4 cup whole wheat panko bread crumbs
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- 1/4 tsp. paprika
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place asparagus into a large baking dish and drizzle olive oil evenly over asparagus. Roast asparagus for 15-20 minutes until tender.
While asparagus is roasting, combine panko bread crumbs, paprika, onion powder, and parmesan cheese. Remove asparagus from oven and lightly sprinkle with seasoned bread crumb mixture. Return to oven for 5 more minutes, or until breadcrumbs begin to lightly brown. Remove from oven and serve.
Recipe Source: Texas A&M Agrilife Extension
Herb Crusted Pork Chops
- 6 4-oz. pork chops
- 1/2 cup crushed corn flakes
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp. rosemary
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese fresh
Trim any excess fat from the pork chops. On a plate or a shallow pan, combine all the ingredients except the pork chops. Mix them well. Press the pork chops into the mixture. Make sure each pork chop gets an even coating on both sides. Cook the pork chops on the backyard grill or under the broiler for about 8 minutes on each side.
To ensure that the pork is done, use a food thermometer to ensure the temperature reaches 160 degrees.
Recipe Source: Texas A&M Agrilife Extension
