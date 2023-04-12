The Week of Weeks has passed and by the time you read this, it will be Wednesday or later in the week that follows the “Week.”
Time continues to march on regardless of our desire for it to slow down. As I have said many times and will continue to say, our Faith is a great mystery. To read the scriptures for some is just reading another piece of literature such as Shakespeare or maybe even words of Socrates, while for us who believe, the words in scripture are the words of God, the source of life, wisdom and peace in this chaotic world.
Oh, how I desire that everyone who reads the Bible could understand its content and worth! Unfortunately, I understand with the understanding that has been given to me that this mystery of Faith is hidden from most. When I say hidden, let me explain as best as I can by telling you about a couple of examples just after the great “Week” of history upon this earth.
Both accounts come from the Gospel of Luke. I encourage you to read Luke chapter 24 this week.
Beginning at verse 13, we learn about two people walking a road to Emmaus, which was about seven miles from Jerusalem. We learn that the risen Jesus drew near to them on their walk but we learn something that is difficult to understand and follows what I am trying to get across to you this week.
“But their eyes were restrained, so that they did not know Him.” (Luke 26:16 NKJV) Their eyes were restrained so they didn’t know Him? Again, another mystery of the Faith. To be able to walk right beside him and talk to Him but not know him; I wonder how many of us fit this category? To be so close but yet unaware of who is near us.
This is why I am convinced that it is our Creator who gives us eyes to see him and ears to hear him. It is not ourselves who discover Him, it is all HIM!
Back to the roadside conversation. First, Jesus listened to their account of what happened and from what I can take from it, they couldn’t believe that Christ would suffer and die like this. I say this because Jesus had some harsh words for them about not believing the prophets and what they said about the Christ. Jesus then gave them a great history lesson about himself starting at Moses.
Even after this great history lesson, they still couldn’t see who was talking to them. We finally learn at the end of their journey that Jesus was asked to stay with them and he did. It wasn’t until Jesus sat down and took bread and broke it that their eyes were opened. (Luke 24:31 NKJV)
The bread being “broken” opened their eyes…from unbelief about how Jesus was treated and crucified to their eyes opened and understanding that it all had to happen to Him.
A very similar account occurs next with the disciples in a locked room where they probably feared for their life. The Emmaus travelers had just come to them and told all about their account. As they were talking, Jesus appeared to them all.
We don’t read this, but I am pretty certain the Emmaus travelers were probably overjoyed to see him again; the disciples still didn’t quite piece it together. We read of a very descriptive interaction with the disciples. He showed them his hands and feet and also went back to the scriptures to teach them it all had to happen.
Lastly, we read in verse 45 that Jesus opened their understanding so they could comprehend.
Jesus, for all those who read this week, open their eyes to see you. Open their understanding so they can comprehend what you did for them on the cross and through the empty tomb. There was a purpose for itall. Give the reader the gift that only you can give. Oh, how He loves us! (John 3:16 NKJV)
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.