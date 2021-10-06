The Capon Valley Ruritan Club held their barbecued chicken sale on Sept. 25, and it was a great success.
The club thanks everyone who came out to purchase chicken and support the club. All proceeds from this sale go to the club’s scholarship fund, which allows the club to award scholarships to graduating seniors this year.
The club is currently planning their veterans breakfast on Nov. 13, which provides a free breakfast to all veterans in the community. The public is invited to attend. A free-will offering will be collected to support the Hampshire County Veterans Foundation.
This event depends on Health Dept. rules currently existing on public gatherings. The club is contracting the replace the roof on the clubhouse at a cost in excess of $20,000.
Due to the Covid pandemic, several local events and celebrations have been canceled. The Timber Ridge Christian Church has definitely canceled their oyster/turkey dinner held in the fall. I have not heard of a cancellation of the Wardensville Fall Festival scheduled for Oct. 8-10.
Happy birthday wishes to Chase Alan Brill, Oct. 6; Grace Vanderlinden, Oct. 10; and Lucy Orndorff, Oct. 15.
A special birthday wish to my nephew, Ernie Oakes, who lives in Florida, on Oct. 9. o
