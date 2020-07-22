Recently, I spent the day with my 4-year-old godchild. He is full of energy, as are most 4-year-old children and brings joy to everyone around him. On this day, he taught me a lesson about marbles.
Last summer, I had a Lucky Bamboo plant that was struggling to survive. In the glass vase, I had placed marbles that settled in the bottom. While they stabilized the roots and added an element of beauty, it was not enough for the plant to survive. When I was emptying the vase, I noted the brightly colored marbles and decided I would toss them into the gravel path behind the house. They remained there until he discovered them earlier this week.
Each one delighted him as he dug them up and brought them into the house for cleaning. He noted their colors and counted them numerous times. They sparkled brightly when he rolled them around on the patio table. He had discovered what I had forgotten, namely, it is the little things that count. As he placed them into a small bowl, I reminded myself of the adage, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”
At The River House: The Buffalo Run Concert previously scheduled for Saturday, July 25 has been postponed until such time as live concerts are no longer prohibited. Last week, Gov. Jim Justice instituted restrictions banning all statewide indoor and outdoor concerts. Additional information regarding this event can be obtained by consulting TRH FB page or website, www.theriverhousewv.org. Café – Saturday hours 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for to-go food and outdoor dining. For reservations call them at 304-856-2440. “Art For All” supplies are available for customers when dining in or carrying out. They are free and available while supplies last.
Special recognition to all organizations who received Community Foundation Grants from the Hampshire County Community Foundation and the Hardy County Community Foundation to assist them during the COVID-19 health emergency. In all, $55,000 was distributed among 16 businesses in Hampshire and Hardy Counties, including The River House, to help support them during the pandemic.
At Capon Bridge Library: The Library is now open on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Only 3 patrons will be allowed in at a time. Computer usage will be available for 2 patrons at a time. Curbside service continues to be available for those who chose this option. You can request books or movies by utilizing their website (capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us) or by calling them at 304-856-3777. In addition, the front porch continues to have free books, audios, and magazines. Small children should not visit at this time.
The United Methodist Churches in the Capon Charge worships with a Facebook live service each Saturday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday using the ZOOM app. You can contact them on their website for additional information or at Imcguinn@frontiernet.net in addition to their FB page (https://www.facebook.com/groups/263413240327/). North River Mills Sunday service begins at 1 p.m., Capon Chapel also at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
American Legion Post 137: The Legion will be hosting the Biker Church on Sunday mornings beginning at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome and breakfast is available.
Capon Bridge Fire Dept. Annual Yard Party will begin on Monday, July 27. This is the 66th year of this event, which will be online this year, sponsored by Sherrard’s Auction. Bidders may go to the Fire Hall on July 31 to view the items. Bidding concludes on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m., winning bids may pick up their items on Sunday, Aug. 2.
Hampshire County Association of Retired School Employees is sponsoring “A Tour of One Room Schoolhouses” on Monday, July 27 beginning at 7:45 a.m. Participants should meet at the Old Capon Bridge High School. Tour includes schools in Bloomery, North River Mills and Slanesville areas. Dress comfortably, wear a mask and bring bug spray, water and an umbrella.
Prescheduled events and meetings may be canceled. Call ahead, check the Internet or Facebook to ensure your event is still on and to determine what COVID-19 precautions may be in place. Social distancing is being practiced in all businesses as well as mandates for facial coverings.
Special Days in July and August
7/23 – National Vanilla Ice Cream Day. Enjoy one of summertime’s favorites either in cone, dish with chocolate syrup or in a milkshake. It is sure to be memorable, especially during these recent hot days.
7/28 – National Hamburger Day. Roll out the grill and enjoy that picnic with friends or outside on the patio. Don’t forget the fixings, baked beans, and chips.
7/30 – Paperback Book Day. On this day, relax at the shore or by the pool with one of summertime’s favorite companions. These inexpensive reads provide hours of entertainment while relaxing out of doors.
8/1 – National Girlfriend’s Day. Do not let this day go by without reaching out to your closest girlfriends. Whether it’s a phone conversation, luncheon, or simply a walk in a nearby park, take the time to recognize those girlfriends who enrich our lives.
8/3 – International Beer Day. Cheers to the world’s most popular beverage. Celebrate this day with friends and family by indulging in one of the classic American Beers or venture out and try one of the creative craft beers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.