Romney holds its first-ever ‘garden walk’ this Saturday
ROMNEY — “I like showing people the joy and rewards of gardening,” Marion Mich said of the first-ever Romney Garden Walk on June 3.
Saturday's forecast will likely bring a sunny high of 90 degrees, so pack the sunhats, sunscreen and curiosity for the Garden Walk that showcases the beauty and tranquility of gardens here.
Due to the county’s large land mass, the garden “walk” will be more of a garden “drive.” But everyone from the county is invited to check out the eight featured gardens this year.
This “walk” stems from the nostalgia of Romney’s Sunflower Fest, Mich explained. And she hopes to turn this into an annual event to get more people involved.
Mainly though, Mich hopes to “inspire other folks, younger folks, in the interest of gardening.”
Why?
Because it can be beautiful and inspiring when your hands are in the soil – “everything else just disappears, it’s a spiritual thing,” Mich said of the hobby that inspires joy in her, something she hopes will transfer over to the Garden Walkers.
Mich said every gardener participating would have a sign of the Garden Walk in front of their property and a water station to relieve people of the hot day.
As far as the gardens, each one will feature different interests and sights. One is an organic garden, another is a water garden, and others vary in perennial and foliage garden landscapes.
The best part is that folks can start at any address they’d like, and questions are more than welcome.
Whether it’s to seek a moment of catharsis, a hands-on learning experience, a social spin, or to get some fresh air, the Garden Walk is free and open to any age.
“It’s about us doing something for the community,” Mich said.
The Romney Garden Walk will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For details, call 847-373-7554.
Below are the Romney addresses of the gardens participating:
651 Washington Bottom Road
184 North Marsham Street
201 South High Street
266 York Drive
232 York Drive
232 Old Jersey Mountain Road
1595 Old Jersey Mountain Road
Depot Station Park (intersection of Depot Street and Sioux Lane)
