100 years ago
SAN FRANCISCO – President Harding died at 7:30 o’clock tonight from a stroke of apoplexy after having almost won his fight against broncho-pneumonia and other complications. The end came suddenly and without warning, while Mrs. Harding, truly faithful until death, sat by his bedside reading to him.
The Hampshire Club has been as popular this year as heretofore and members of the younger set are enjoying the pleasures afforded in the way of dancing, swimming, boating and other water sports. One of the most attractive of these is “Shooting the Trough,” the trough being that part of the river, which lies between the hills affording about five miles of thrilling canoeing. The canoes are taken by train to the head of the trough where the start is made.
50 years ago - 1973
A high of 92 degrees on the 23rd and a low of 56 on the 30th have been recorded for the week with precipitation of .17 inches.
Blair Saville has been named County Conservation Farmer of the Year for Hampshire County. Blair, his wife, Audrey, and son, Royce, farm 650 acres on Jersey Mountain.
Miss Helen Oates, a 4-H member, gave a talk on Freedom and Liberty at the July meeting of the Central Homemaker’s Club in the home of Irene Keiter.
40 years ago -1983
The Adult Learning Center located at the Hampshire County Career Training Center opened on Monday, Aug. 1.
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Doman, Romney, are proud to announce the birth of a son, Shannon Michael, on July 9.
Miss Margaret Herriott, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Herriott, is attending the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, pursuing her master’s degree.
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Friar, Three Churches, have been visiting in Washington, D.C.
30 years ago -1993
Officials from the WV Dept. of Natural Resources and the HC Dept. of Health warn individuals to stay away from wild animals whose behavior is out of phase. Last week, the DNR and the county Sanitarian
Dave Dunlap responded to two separate reports of rabid raccoons. One was at a campsite in the Capon Bridge area and the other in the residential area of Sunrise Summit near Romney. Both raccoons were mature females accompanied by young. The adults were killed but the young escaped.
Hampshire County residents can expect warmer than normal temperatures and a slight increase in precipitation during the months of Aug., Sept. and Oct., according to Charleston weather Station Meteorologist Ken Batty.
20 years ago - 2003
ROMNEY — The topic was mentioned almost as an afterthought. West Virginia Division of Highways official Randy Epperly was in Romney to discuss the installation of a traffic light along
U.S. Route 50 in the Sunrise Summit area. But toward the end of a meeting with local officials the question was dropped: What about the three-lane in Romney? Epperly’s response was right to the point. He said the design work was completed and that there was an apparent need for the three-lane configuration to ease traffic congestion. However, he said the DOH was unlikely to move on the project with the still lingering opposition to the proposal.
SUNRISE SUMMIT — A $170,000 building addition is under way at Hampshire Health Care Center, the nursing home located in Sunrise Summit. The new 1,064-square-foot addition is expected to be completed by late September or early October.
ROMNEY — With a water rate increase, noisy birds and the new town pool on the agenda Monday evening, four parking meters still commanded the Romney council’s attention.
And it appears the four meters west of the stoplight between High and Marsham streets in front of the Dollar Store and the Brass Rail will soon be back in operation.
10 years ago - 2013
HIGH VIEW — Echo Valley Training Center, hosted a private firearms training event last Saturday with former NFL quarterback Jeff Hostetler and members of his family. “The training was conducted by Direct Action Tactical, a Pennsylvania-based firearms training company that provides all levels of instruction to members of the military, law enforcement and responsible citizens,” C.R. Newlin, the center’s owner, said.
Newlin said the Hostetler family had the opportunity to become familiar with the safe use of a wide variety of firearms.
ROMNEY— The Romney City Council gave its nod of approval Monday authorizing a zoning designation change that will allow the new Sheetz store project to move forward. Earlier this summer, the city planning and zoning appeals board reviewed and approved the zoning request, moving it to the council for final action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.