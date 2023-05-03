Rob Vaughan – Romney Presbyterian

Of all Jesus’ disciples, I have a soft spot for Thomas. Thomas is often stuck with the label “doubting Thomas,” which is patently unfair. Thomas’ level of doubt after Jesus’ crucifixion is not substantially higher than the other disciples and is certainly less debilitating. 

In Matthew’s gospel, as in the others, the account of the resurrection begins with women, early in the morning, travelling to the tomb. Matthew’s gospel tells of the arrival of an angel accompanied by an earthquake. The angel tells the women that Jesus has been raised and is going ahead of them to Galilee. The women’s response is mixed: great joy but also fear. Fear that they are wrong, fear that the person they encountered was not an angel, fear that they have been lied to. Jesus, sensing their fear, appears to them and tells them to go find the rest of the group and repeat the message: he is going ahead of them to Galilee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.