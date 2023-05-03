Of all Jesus’ disciples, I have a soft spot for Thomas. Thomas is often stuck with the label “doubting Thomas,” which is patently unfair. Thomas’ level of doubt after Jesus’ crucifixion is not substantially higher than the other disciples and is certainly less debilitating.
In Matthew’s gospel, as in the others, the account of the resurrection begins with women, early in the morning, travelling to the tomb. Matthew’s gospel tells of the arrival of an angel accompanied by an earthquake. The angel tells the women that Jesus has been raised and is going ahead of them to Galilee. The women’s response is mixed: great joy but also fear. Fear that they are wrong, fear that the person they encountered was not an angel, fear that they have been lied to. Jesus, sensing their fear, appears to them and tells them to go find the rest of the group and repeat the message: he is going ahead of them to Galilee.
The women share the message. They tell the rest of the disciples that Jesus’ has been raised, that he is going ahead of them to Galilee, just as the angel and Jesus himself had told them. The other disciples do not believe them. They are contained by their own fear, trapped by their own doubts. They do not believe the women, and so lock themselves inside, all except Thomas, when Jesus first appears to the men.
Thomas is not locked in the room. Thomas is not contained by his fear. He may not believe that Jesus is risen, but Thomas believes that the world has not ended. Thomas believes that life will continue, and so Thomas is out attending to the things that need to be done. Thomas may not know what to believe, but Thomas does know what needs to be done. Thomas knows that there is no future locked in that room, trapped by fear. Thomas does not need this initial visit by Jesus because while the others are paralyzed by their own doubts of their future survival, Thomas is seemingly the only one among the men who is confident that God has not abandoned them all.
Jesus’ appearance to the other disciples in the room is not a reward. It is not a declaration that they have greater faith. Jesus appears to them before Thomas because Jesus recognizes that they have greater need. They have greater fear. They have greater doubt and so they need Jesus’ appearance and reassurance. When Thomas returns, his doubt is not in Jesus.
Thomas was ready to die for and with Jesus before Lazarus was raised. His doubt is not in God. Thomas doubted the future of the early church when he saw that the other leaders were too paralyzed by their own fear to go outside. Thomas may not have been sure what to believe in those first days after the resurrection, but Thomas devotion to and faith in Jesus and his teachings was strong—so strong that while Peter and Paul were arguing over whether Gentiles could join the church, while Paul was travelling west, toward Rome, Thomas went off on his own and spread the gospel to the east, ultimately settling in the southern tip of India, where the church he established still exists.
We need more people like Thomas in the church. We need more people who, even if they are unsure about what, exactly, to believe can serve God’s people. We need more people who are willing to engage and work through doubt instead of allowing fear to trap them behind locked doors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.