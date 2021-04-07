WINCHESTER — The granddaughter of Billy Graham will speak at the Apple Blossom Festival’s prayer lunch on April 27.
The Tuesday event runs from noon to 2 p.m. at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
Cissie Graham Lynch was raised in the familiar surroundings of 2 ministries her father, Franklin Graham, now leads — the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse.
Since 2010, Lynch has worked as part of the 2 organizations in various capacities, currently serving as a communications advisor and ministry spokeswoman. She has traveled the world advocating for initiatives that reach women, children, and Millennials.
“One of the most important lessons I learned from my parents and my grandparents was to never compromise my beliefs because of what the world says,” said Graham Lynch. “I want to help people navigate the tough issues we all face and to give them practical ways to live out their faith in truth and love and to be unapologetic and fearless in a world that is forever compromising.”
Her mission is to stand boldly for the Gospel in an ever-compromising world and encourage others to stand on only the Truth — the same Spirit-filled truth that she has found in her relationship with Jesus Christ.
In 2017, Lynch was a speaker at the National Prayer Service for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the National Cathedral. She serves on the executive evangelical advisory board of former President Trump’s Faith Advisory Council.
She hosts a podcast produced by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association called “Fearless with Cissie Graham Lynch: Fearless Faith in a Compromising Culture,” which is available on many major podcast streaming services. In each episode, she explores popular issues in culture and what the Bible teaches about those topics.
She also shares personal stories from her own life and lessons she has learned from watching her father and grandfather in private and public ministry.
Graham Lynch is no stranger to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. She reigned as the 80th Queen Shenandoah in 2007.
Her appearance this year is sponsored by Chick-fil-A, First Bank, Wilkins Shoe Center, The Willows at Meadow Branch and Jordan Springs Market.
Tickets to the Prayer Lunch, presented by Knouse Foods, are on sale for $30, in person at Festival Headquarters, by phone at 540-662-3863 or through the online ticketing system at www.thebloom.com.
