In Mark 4:35-41 we read what happens when Jesus and his disciples crossed the Sea of Galilee. Jesus had been teaching and healing all day. So, maybe to get away from the crowd, or the desire to go to Gadarines, a region on the opposite shore, off they went.
As they were crossing, a storm arose. It must have been fierce, similar to the one that toppled a tree on our lane and gave us almost 2 inches of rain this past week.
I imagine on that night so long ago, the wind was so strong that it sent the rain in vertical sheets. No doubt many on board were worried if they would even make it to the other side.
Meanwhile, throughout the storm, Jesus was sleeping peacefully in the stern. Alarmed for their safety, the disciples roused him from his sleep. In short order, he calmed the storm, rebuked the wind and chastised the disciples for their lack of faith.
The disciples were awestruck and murmured among themselves, “Who is this that even the winds and sea obey him?”
Jesus was no doubt tired after working all day. If we look in the previous verses, we see that he had been teaching both his disciples and the crowds about God’s kingdom. He had taught them about using the talents God had given them to bring that kingdom to fruition. At times, he had stopped to give His disciples more information so that they could better understand his mission.
Now he was drained. As the boat left the shore, no doubt the lull of the waves had rocked Him to sleep. As he slept, the waves began to rise; the clouds became dark and ominous. As the winds increase, the boat with its passengers found themselves in open waters in a storm. That was not the best place to be.
Fear overtook their knowledge of who was in the boat with them. They looked about and saw the storm raging, and they were afraid for their safety.
They weren’t that different from many folks, myself included. When the storms of life descend, how quickly I can forget who is in the boat with me.
Paul writes in II Corinthians 6:4 “We have commended ourselves in every way: afflictions, hardships, beatings…. By purity, knowledge, patience, love…..”
Paul understood that afflictions and woes accompany Christians as well as non-Christians. Christ Himself said the rain falls on the just and unjust. But we triumph because of what we have: the presence of Christ in our lives.
And despite the circumstance one might find themselves in, we can be victorious. Paul reminds the reader of this in Romans 8: 38-39: “For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Nothing can separate us from Christ’s love and protection. While the outcome may not be what we expect, we weather the storm, and emerge stronger.
Besides the reaffirmation that as long as we abide in Christ and Christ abides in us, we are never alone, this passage also reminds us of the power of the God we serve.
Even the seas and the winds obey Him. Since God created both, it stands to reason that they would obey their Creator. John tells us Jesus has been from the very beginning. John tells us “that in the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”
That Word we know is Jesus Christ.
Lastly, this passage reminds us that we need to cling to our faith and to allow it to grow if we are to be a witness for Him. Fear cannot be allowed to paralyze us and prevent us from sharing the Gospel.
Our faith can serve as a lamp for the world to see. As we rely more on the Spirit’s guiding and less on the world, our faith grows. As our faith grows, we become bolder in spreading the Good News.
That is no easy task. Life can be hard. The storms of life can be just as debilitating as the storm the disciples found themselves in.
It is hard to praise God when the bills mount and work is not to be found; it’s hard to sense His presence when a child dies too early or a friend leaves us way too early.
These are hard storms to weather. It is in those times that some of us can cling to these words “I will never leave you nor forsake you.”
I love the song “God Sees from the Other Side.” It is a song about the storms we all face. How to many of us they are faith testers but God sees from the other side. God sees us as we emerge from that struggle stronger in our faith and closer to the One we serve.
We have to look no further than Job to see someone who went through the struggle and emerged stronger and closer.
Whatever storms you are facing, I pray that you continue to cling to the One who can control the seas and the wind. I pray that you continue to trust in God and walk with God, knowing that God will never leave you.
