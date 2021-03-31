Even if the nights have not recognized spring yet, the daffodils certainly have. I have to admit to succumbing to the perky spring plants at the nursery. Well, not quite the nursery, I couldn’t trust myself at Weber’s yet. But Larry had to go to Lowe’s and, well, Lowe’s had some primroses and a few other plants that proved too tempting to resist. This was supposedly my year of no new plants. You know what they say about the best laid plans of mice and men, well, the best laid plans of gardeners don’t fare much better. I even bought some seeds that were calling my name. Of course I had no list with me, (after all, who’s buying plants) and I totally forgot the gladiolus. The one bulb I was going to buy.
If you haven’t started your seeds indoors yet, this is the time to do it. The nice thing is you can set them out on the sunny days. Hopefully you started your broccoli and cabbage seeds indoors much earlier and the plants are big enough to be put in the garden. They enjoy cooler days and cold nights that are no big deal for them. Your compost should have settled into the soil, so if it’s dry, till the garden again and get those plants in the ground. Only put plants in that will not have a problem with frost. The coarse winter mulch you removed can be added to the compost pile if you have an area that’s not ready for the garden yet.
It’s difficult to avoid the temptations of planting too early, but do not underestimate the damage a frost can do to your non hardy plants. If you simply cannot wait, this may be the year for doing a lot of planting in containers. I have a friend who plants in large containers now and then transplants into the garden when the soil warms up. That gives me an idea. I may start flower seeds in the two galvanized tubs we have. They can grow in there all summer and will be much easier to keep away from the deer.
Along with the spring bulbs, dandelions are popping up in the yard. They belong to the sunflower family and those light feathery seeds can travel 5 miles before finding a new home. All parts of the dandelion are edible and one cup of greens provides over 500% of the daily vitamin K daily requirement and over 110% of the vitamin A daily requirement. And they have not always been classified as pesky weeds. Until the 1800s they were recognized as beneficial and grass was removed to plant more dandelions. If nothing else, remember they are many times the first flower available to our pollinators, so let them grow. They really are very nice flowers if you take a minute to look at them.
Easter is fast approaching and here is a little something for the kiddies. Take the children out to buy some jelly beans to ‘plant’ and the night before Easter, have the children go around with you and ‘plant‘ them. Be sure to note where they are and after the kids go to bed, go out and replace them with treats the Easter bunny brought. Or you could say the jelly beans grew the treats there, but the problem with that is kids are liable to want to ‘grow’ jelly beans later.
Divide and transplant summer blooming perennials and fertilize established ones as soon as new growth appears. You can fertilize your roses now also. There are so many new rose varieties it’s best to check for the best times to prune and fertilize yours.
The houseplant cuttings you took last fall should be well rooted and ready for planting now. They should be potted and gotten ready for their summer vacation outdoors. Water well, but let them settle for about a month before you begin fertilizing and then begin with a half strength mixture. That’s the general rule of thumb for any newly potted plants.
Take your houseplants out and mist or gently spray them to clean away any winter dust that may be hanging around. Keep rotating them as the sun’s rays move across the sky. A quarter turn every week will keep the shape of the plant balanced and not all pointing in one direction.
Take time to repair any fencing, arbors or trellis that may have gotten damaged last winter. Better now than when you’re trying to get everything planted. Also check for standing water and either fill the low spot in or scoop out a path for the water to drain. I know we talked about this before, I am just reminding you.
Prune established Penstemons and cut your honeysuckle back to about three ft. After winter jasmine (Jasminum nudiflorum) finishes blooming you can cut it back and shape it. Ours tends to send out runners that take root wherever they please and that works for us. But if yours has traveled out of range, you can easily pull up the loose roots and plant them elsewhere.
Next week we’ll talk about how to keep your holiday gift plants looking good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.